Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Five-Star Recruit Davon Benjamin
EUGENE – As spring ball begins for Power Four programs around the nation, schools are ramping up their efforts to land top recruits like five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and elite defensive back Davon Benjamin.
The Oregon Ducks have established themselves as a recruiting powerhouse, landing the No. 5 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle while ranking No. 1 nationally in 2026 recruits, according to both On3 and 247 Sports. With Curtis and Benjamin strongly considering Oregon, the Ducks have a chance to climb even higher in the rankings as they remain among the top choices for various five-star prospects.
Benjamin, a 6-0 safety from Westlake Village, California, is ranked as the No. 4 safety in the nation, according to 247 Sports. He recently reclassified from the class of 2027 to 2026, and he still one of the top prospects in the nation.
There is an impressive list of competitors for Benjamin’s commitment, including Miami, Ohio State, North Carolina, Michigan, USC, Washington, and more. However, Wiltfong still predicts Oregon to land Benjamin. According to On3, the Ducks have a 92.8 percent chance of landing the young defensive back.
The Ducks already have the No. 1 class for the 2026 cycle, and Benjamin would further bolster Oregon’s 2026 class with a commitment. Some other highly touted prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle who have already pledged their allegiance to Oregon are five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.
Oregon is also a potential destination for five-star quarterback Curtis, who appears to be deciding between just two schools: Oregon and Georgia. Curtis will be in Oregon for a spring practice on March 8 before heading back to Georgia for another visit on March 13.
The 6-4, 225-pound recruit also has official visits set for Eugene on June 6 and Athens on June 13.
Curtis, who was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, decommitted on October 17. This decommitment gave Oregon another chance to bring the young play-caller to Eugene as a member of their 2026 recruiting class.
“That morning, I called coach (Mike) Bobo, coach (Kirby) Smart… told them about the news. Of course, they took it how I expected they would—no hard feelings,” Curtis told On3 about his de-commitment. “Obviously, they’re not out of the race yet. You know, I love those guys, and I’d love to get back up there and talk to them. But you know, I just wanted to visit other places and not be committed, so that’s what I’m going to do while still keeping Georgia in the mix.”
It appears to be a two-man race for Curtis between the Ducks and Bulldogs. On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that it wouldn’t be surprising to see Curtis make a decision after these next two visits.
“I will wait until official visits to make my decision,” Curtis told On3. “I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school, and see what I like about it.”
Landing Curtis and Benjamin would further cement Oregon’s status as a recruiting powerhouse under Dan Lanning. With the Ducks already holding the No. 1 class for 2026, adding two elite prospects could solidify their dominance.