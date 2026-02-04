The Big Reason 4-Star Recruit George Toia Could Commit To Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists to land class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman George Toia. Toia told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals that he is down to eight schools.
Oregon A Finalist For 2027 Recruit George Toia
Oregon is one of the eight finalists for George Toia. The other seven are the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Tech Red Raiders, LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and Auburn Tigers.
George Toia is a 6-2, 305 pound defensive lineman out of Trophy Club, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 8 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite.
Recent Ducks Defensive Lineman Drafted to NFL
If Toia ends up choosing Oregon, he will be going to a program that has had four defensive tackles selected in the past three NFL Drafts. Those four would be Jordon Riley, Brandon Dorlus, Derrick Harmon, and Jamaree Caldwell.
The highest drafted out of this group was Harmon. Derrick Harmon was selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Harmon totaled 33 tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one tackle for loss.
The other Ducks defensive tackle selected in the 2025 NFL Draft was Jamaree Caldwell, who was drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Chargers. In his rookie year, Caldwell had 34 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.
Oregon has shown it is good place to come to for a defensive lineman if they want to get on a path to being drafted into the NFL. The question now becomes if that will play a factor in Toia's decision.
Oregon's Recruiting On Defensive Line
Oregon coach Dan Lanning brought in the No. 4 ranked recruiting class in 2026 per On3. Among these signees were a handful of highly rated recruits on the defensive line.
Defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, edge rusher Anthony Jones, and defensive lineman Prince Tavizon were all rated as four-star recruits per 247Sports' ratings and will be freshmen when the Ducks take the field for the time in the fall.
Lanning has a defensive background dating back to his days as a defensive coordinator with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2018-2021 as an outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. With Lanning leading the program, the defense should always be among the team's biggest strengths.
This could be put to the test this season. Lanning's defensive coordinator since he got to Eugene in 2022, Tosh Lupoi, accepted the head coaching job with the California Golden Bears last month. With Lupoi on to coaching at his alma mater, Lanning will give the keys on defense to Chris Hampton.
Hampton was Oregon's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2023-2025 before getting the promotion. This is the first defensive coordinator change Lanning has had to make since becoming a head coach.
