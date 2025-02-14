4-Star Recruit Kodi Greene Remains Committed to Oregon Ducks Despite Texas Longhorns Push
Oregon Ducks class of 2026 commit, offensive tackle Kodi Greene, is being heavily pursued by the Texas Longhorns. Greene spoke to On3 about his standing with both Oregon and Texas.
Will the Longhorns be able to flip his commitment away from Oregon?
Kodi Greene Happy With Oregon Decision
Kodi Greene committed to coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in August of 2024. Greene talked to On3 about his current standing with Oregon.
“From day one they’ve said I’m a priority and they continue to show it. Every time I go there I truly feel I’m home,” Greene said. “It would be extremely tough for another program to flip me from Oregon and I don’t see it happening.”
As for Texas, Greene has acknowledged that they have a knack for producing NFL caliber offensive lineman.
“They know how to produce NFL players…And they are known for producing NFL offensive lineman,” Greene said. “Just saw that four offensive lineman were invited to this year’s (NFL combine). That’s impressive.”
Things look good for Oregon to end up signing the four-star Greene, but there still is a long way to go until national signing day. The Ducks are projected to land the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 per On3. Oregon has got the commitments from 10 different class of 2026 players. Greene is the second highest rated out of all of them.
The only player committed to Oregon in this class that is graded higher than Kodi Greene is tight end Kendre Harrison. Harrison is a five-star recruit that committed to the Oregon Ducks back in November of 2024.
Kodi Greene Player Profile
Kodi Greene is a 6-6, 285 pound offensive tackle out of Santa Ana, California. He is rated as four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Greene was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in August of 2024. Biggins compared Greene to former Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Conerly Jr. entered the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason.
“There’s no doubt Greene is one of the top lineman in the national ’26 class with a very high ceiling. He has a rare combination of physicality in the run game and can maul an opposing edge or linebacker, plus the athleticism and finesse to take on speed rushers in pass protection,” Biggins said. “He has very good feet and balance, and has no problems getting to the second level as a run blocker.”
Like Cornerly Jr., Greene is projected to be a guy that will start multiple years and eventually make his way to the next level.
“He projects as a player who should be a multi-year starter at the college level and has a definite NFL upside to him as well,” Biggins said.