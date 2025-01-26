Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. Receiving NFL Draft Hype, Stock Rising
NFL mock draft season is in full effect. With the college football season officially over and all-star games already underway, we’re headfirst into the thick of the pre-draft evaluation process. Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. has been one of the most heavily monitored players in the country for the last twelve months, and he’s delivered at every turn. The work culminated in an All-American and All-Big-Ten season and is now reflected in how draft evaluators view his standing heading into the draft.
In NFL Network senior draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s initial mock draft, Conerly is slated to selected at No. 26 overall by the Los Angeles Rams. Jeremiah’s mock drafts are widely considered to be as close to an estimation as the industry has to an educated guess given his active relationships with NFL teams and personnel departments.
When a player is higher or lower ranked than the consensus for Jeremiah, the draft community takes notice as it’s likely due to some inside information provided.
Conerly Jr. has also received praise from ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid. Miller gave a resoundingly positive vote of support when he gave the quote via social media.
“The top overall player on my board--which comes out tomorrow--who will be attending an all-star game? Oregon left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. I am a big, big fan,” said Miller.
Reid echoed those sentiments: "[Conerly] made a major leap this season as he only allowed one sack and five pressures."
Pro Football Focus analyst Connor Rogers also joined in on the Conerly Jr. train: “As a prospect, he has the trajectory of a franchise offensive tackle,” Rogers declared.
“First I would like to thank god for every step of this journey, every obstacle I've overcome, and for giving me the ability to go out every day and play the game I love. To my parents, siblings, and the village for always believing in me and having my back through it all. You've believed in me on the days I struggled to believe in myself, I can't thank you enough for all the sacrifices you've made to help me chase this dream," said Conerly Jr. in his draft declaration letter.
Conerly Jr. still has boxes to check off. In just a matter of days, he’ll head south for the Reese’s Senior Bowl to be evaluated in front of NFL personnel and also compete against elite talent. Then there’s the NFL Combine and Oregon Ducks Pro Day. However, the finish line is near for Conerly Jr.
A lifetime’s worth of work is mere weeks away from being realized. He hasn’t crossed the finish line yet, but Conerly Jr. is rounding the corner on the straightaway.
