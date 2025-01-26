#Oregon LT Josh Conerly Jr. 6’4 315.



Added 10 pounds for the ‘24 season & got better in every facet. Played his best against the best. OT3 for me.



• Outside Stab

• Passes Off Stunt + Redirect

• ++ On Pulling Calls

• Hand Fighting/Recovery pic.twitter.com/uTOy0zxNAr