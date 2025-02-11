Ducks Digest

Top Commits of Oregon Ducks' No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026. Oregon has received 10 commitments thus far, highlighted by four-star tight end Kendre Harrison and offensive lineman Kodi Greene. Can Ducks coach Dan Lanning sign the No. 1 class?

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Oregon Ducks are currently ranked No. 1 in On3’s Industry 2026 Recruiting Rankings. Oregon has 10 commitments thus far consisting of eight four-star and two three-star recruits. 

Oregon Ranked No. 1 In Class of 2026 Recruiting Rankings

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wis
The Oregon Ducks are at the top of the recruiting rankings for the class of 2026, holding commitments from ten players in mid-February.

Oregon's highest rated commit, according to On3's rankings, is four-star tight end Kendre Harrison, the No. 17 recruit in the country. Behind Harrison is four-star offensive line commit Kodi Greene, from Mater Dei in Southern California. The Ducks running back commit, four-star Tradarian Ball, is currently ranked the No. 3 running back recruit in the country.

The class is filled with four-star players such as defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, quarterback Jonas Williams, defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, and linebacker Tristan Phillips. The Ducks have also got commitments from three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala and edge rusher Dutch Horisk. 

All ten of these recruits are classified as “hard commits.” In this new day if college football with the flexibility of the transfer portal and NIL, commitments don’t mean as much as they used to, as players have more reason to flip. However, it is worth nothing that to this point, the signs are pointing towards Ducks coach Dan Lanning bringing in yet another loaded recruiting class in the class of 2026. 

USC Trojans Right Behind Oregon

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the g
Rounding out the top five for On3’s class of 2026 recruiting rankings are the USC Trojans at No. 2, Texas A&M Aggies at No. 3, Auburn Tigers at No. 4, and Tennessee Volunteers at No. 5. Some surprising teams not in this top five are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs, who consistently are pulling in elite talent from the high school level. Ohio State is down at No. 9 and Georgia is at No. 10. 

Oregon's Class of 2025 Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, during the Oregon Ducks team photo ahead of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Tuesday,
Following National Signing Day, the Oregon Ducks have the No. 4 overall recruiting class in the nation in 2025 per On3. Oregon has the highest-ranked class in the Big Ten.

The three teams above Oregon are the SEC's Texas Longhorns at No. 1, the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 2, and the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 3.

The Ducks have not only thrived in recruiting high school players, they have also been aggressive in the transfer portal. According to On3's 2025 College Football Transfer Portal Rankings, the Ducks brought in the 4th best class of transfers.

Oregon is the defending Big Ten champion, but they were unable to get the job done in the College Football Playoff. Still, they will be among the "hunted" teams across the college football landscape next season.

Cory Pappas
