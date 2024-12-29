Oregon Ducks Josh Conerly Jr. Focused On Rose Bowl, Not NFL Draft Decision
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is thankful for his offensive line every time he steps out on the field, especially at the left tackle position. Offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is a two-year starter under coach Dan Lanning in Eugene and has grown exceptionally throughout this 13-0 run to a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
He's been one of the most reliable pass protectors as well as run blockers in college football. According to PFF, the 6-4, 315-pound offensive lineman is the No. 144 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report has him listed as third-round prospect with potential as a high-level backup or a potential starter at the next level.
When speaking with the media ahead of the Rose Bowl matchup with the Big Ten Conference's Ohio State Buckeyes, Conerly Jr. would only talk about his preparation going into each week. He wasn't interested in answering a question about his upcoming decision to enter his name in the upcoming NFL Draft or stay at Oregon for his senior season.
"I'm not focused on that. I'm just focused on the game."- Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr.
Conerly Jr. has dreamed of playing on a stage like the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. That was a huge reason why he took his talents to Eugene, so he could have the opportunities to compete in those type of environments.
"This is the stuff you dream of. This is why you come to Oregon. Watching them as a kid growing up, this is where you want to be. This is what you live your whole life for. This is what you play football for."- Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein only had positive remarks when speaking on his left tackle. Stein actually mentioned that Conerly Jr. could play the quarterback position if he wanted to.
Conerly Jr. is a colossal reason as to why the Ducks' offensive line has only given up 13 sacks this season which is tied for the thirteenth least in the country.
"He encompasses everything you want in a football player... Not only is he physically gifted, he's tough and he's as mentally as smart as anybody as you will find. I mean, he could probably play quarterback and run the show if you gave him a week of preparation."- Oregon coach Will Stein
"He's one of the best tackles in the country. He'll be a high draft pick when he decides to make that decision. I put him up with anybody in the country."- Oregon coach Will Stein
The rematch between the No. 1 Ducks and the No. 8 Buckeyes is the most anticipated as well as the most expensive quarterfinal matchup. The game is set to kick-off in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. PT.
