What 5-Star Linebacker Tyler Atkinson Said About Visit To Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks are looking to make it three consecutive seasons of reeling in a top five ranked recruiting class. Currently, the Ducks hold the No. 2 class in the country according to On3, but could jump up even higher with the amount of targets Oregon still has on the board.
One of their top targets, five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, recently visited the Ducks over the past weekend as Oregon coach Dan Lanning hosted a big recruiting weekend featuring many top recruits including five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.
Atkinson spoke with On3 and raved about his visit to Eugene.
“Oregon was everything I imagined it would be. It was just like the coaches had described. Coach Lanning and the entire staff showed me exactly how much they wanted me to be a part of their program and team. The way Oregon embraced and supported my personal brand, ‘AtkNup’ is next level. They definitely have a plan,” Atkinson told On3.
The No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 player in the country according to On3's Industry Ranking, Atkinson said he fits into what Oregon is building.
“I think everyone there and the guys they are choosing to recruit have the same vision, you can feel it and see it. There are quite a few things that make Oregon a potential fit for me,” Atkinson continued.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said that Atkinson's versatility and mental makeup is why he is highly sought after.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism. Quick to locate the football with his field awareness and will mirror ball carries with his rare start-stop ability and exceptional lateral burst. Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes," Ivins said.
Oregon still has to make more progress in Atkinson's recruitment. The Ducks are battling it out with the Georgia Bulldogs for his commitment. Georgia is on the receiving end of a crystal ball prediction for Atkinson from Tom Loy of 247Sports. The visit to Eugene bodes well for the Ducks' chances of landing the Georgia native.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Ducks brought in two four-star linebackers. Oregon signed Gavin Nix, the No. 20 linebacker and the No. 226 player in the class, and Nasir Wyatt, the No. 18 linebacker and the No. 202 player in the class.
The Ducks were sitting at the top of the recruiting rankings in the 2026 cycle until the USC Trojans went on a tear and soared up to the top spot, surpassing Oregon. If Lanning and the Ducks were to land Atkinson and Henry Jr., they could reclaim their spot at the top of the recruiting rankings.