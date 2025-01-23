Five-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Visiting Oregon Ducks: Georgia, Ohio State Target
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks, under coach Dan Lanning, are continuing to make strides on the recruiting trail. The Ducks are anticipated to host multiple highly touted recruits from the class of 2026 within the next few months, and they have added yet another prospect to this growing list: 2026 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
Atkinson has been in contact with many big programs across college football, including Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Oregon. Atkinson will make his first visit to a West Coast school this weekend as he is set to take a trip to Eugene, Oregon, to get a look at the Ducks, per On3’s Chad Simmons.
Atkinson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker, is ranked as the top linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class according to Rivals. He also ranks No. 11 overall and No. 1 in the state of Georgia. He currently has nearly 50 offers, with most major Power-4 schools having extended one.
In just three seasons of high school football, Atkinson has accumulated around 500 tackles. In January, Atkinson was named the 2024 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year after leading his high school to a 14-1 record and a state championship. The five-star prospect recorded 166 tackles, one forced fumble, 13 sacks, 46 quarterback hurries, and one interception in his junior year.
In 2021, he became the first eighth-grader to earn an invite to the All-American Bowl.
Although Atkinson has over a year to decide where he will spend his first season of collegiate football, two programs have emerged as favorites: the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday in the National Championship Game. Atkinson revealed to 247 Sports that Ohio State’s win in the National Championship was something that impacted his perspective of Ohio State as a potential destination.
"This win showed resilience," Atkinson told 247 Sports. "I can relate after coming off a state championship win at Grayson while being overlooked and counted out by many.”
The Georgia Bulldogs, under coach Kirby Smart, are also making a heavy push for their Georgia native. The Bulldogs, who offered Atkinson back in November, hosted the five-star on January 18 for the program’s Junior Day. Georgia was even listed in his top ten schools as early as 2023. That list also included Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, and Ohio State.
The Ducks have the opportunity to drastically impact Atkinson’s list of top programs during his visit this weekend. The coaching staff’s focus on building relationships and showcasing the program’s facilities and culture has been a major factor in their recruiting success.
Oregon holds the No. 1 spot on 247 Sports’ 2026 Recruit Football team rankings with ten total commits. Two out of those ten commits are five stars, while six are four stars and two are three stars. The addition of Atkinson could strengthen Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class as well as further establish Oregon as a top destination for the nation’s most coveted prospects. But first, the Ducks and their coaching staff must make a lasting impression during Atkinson’s visit.
