Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks a Favorite for 4-Star Running Back
Oregon's recruiting dominance continues as they target top running back prospect Tradarian Ball. The Texas native is set to visit the Ducks this week as he considers his top schools.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are dominating college football recruiting. The Ducks have emerged as a strong contender for four-star running back Tradarian Ball, who is set to visit Eugene when the dead period lifts this week.
The Texas native has already received attention from top programs nationwide, holding over 40 offers from various power-five programs. Ball has received offers from USC, Ohio State, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Missouri, Oregon, and more.
Ranked as the No.2 running back and No. 5 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports, Ball is a coveted talent. His decision-making process will unfold throughout the summer, with a top 15 list expected by its end.
Ball has been exceptional throughout his high school career. Last Season as a sophomore, Ball dominated the football field, earning district MVP honors after rushing for 1,290 yards and 14 touchdowns. The prospect also collected 25 receptions for 411 yards and six touchdowns.
A commitment from Ball would boost Oregon's already talented running back room. Oregon's Running backs are coached by Ra'Shaad Samples, who joined the Ducks in April after spending the 2023 season as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Arizona State. Samples was also the running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 after being hired as the youngest position coach in the NFL.
Since Sample arrived in Eugene, he has contributed greatly to Oregon's recruiting prowess. Four-star running back Dierre Hill and four-star running back Jordan Davison committed to Oregon to develop under Samples.
"Coach Samples is one of the brightest young coaches in all of football," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said following Samples' hire. "He will recruit relentlessly to bring the best young men we can find to our program. I am excited to see the impact Ra'Shaad has on our players' development as we continue to build upon the storied history of running backs here at Oregon."
Ball will be in Eugene to evaluate the University of Oregon's football program July 26-28.