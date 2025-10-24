Oregon Ducks Lands Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Over Texas, Michigan
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning landed have class of 2026 recruit, linebacker Braylon Hodge. Hodge is one of the top 2025 recruits and just recently wrapped up a recruiting visit to Eugene. The Ducks outlasted the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns, who have also been in pursuit.
Braylon Hodge Commits to Oregon
Braylon Hodge told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he would be committing to the Oregon Ducks. He is the 19th commit in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class.
Hodge visited Oregon on the weekend of Oct. 11 when the Ducks hosted the Indiana Hoosiers. He spoke to Max Torres of Scoop Duck about what has stood out about Oregon to him.
“Oregon has always been a school with big energy and a national presence,” Hodge said. “The facilities are elite, it’s a big time program, always in the mix for a championship. It’s definitely a place where players develop and win.”
Some of the other schools Oregon that was in a recruiting battle with for Hodge were the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines. Hodge visited Michigan on Oct. 4 and has an upcoming visit to Texas on Nov. 22.
At one point, Hodge was committed to the Michigan State Spartans before announcing he would be decommitting the day before his Oregon visit.
Braylon Hodge Player Profile
Braylon Hodge is a 6-3, 212 pound linebacker out of Englewood, Colorado. Hodge is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 linebacker in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite rankings. He was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins earlier this month.
“Hodge is a fast rising linebacker and has established himself as one of the top defenders in the Mountain region…Well rounded linebacker who does a little of everything well and can play in any situation,” Biggins said. “Plays fast, can read react and run to the football.”
“Shows physicality at the point of attack and has knock-back ability,” Biggins said. “Comfortable in space, can cover down the field and is a fluid athlete…Has the strength to ma up against tight ends and the athleticism to cover running backs as well…Could play inside or outside in college.”
MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks have the No. 3 ranked 2026 recruiting class per Rivals. This class is headlined by four five-star recruits; offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, tight end Kendre Harrison, and edge rusher Anthony Jones.
With the Hodge commit, they are now up to 19 total commits.
The top two 2026 classes are the USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs. USC is No. 1 with a staggering 34 total commits, while Georgia isn't too far behind them with 29. Oregon having only 19 to this point and being ranked this high shows just how highly graded each recruit that they have landed is.