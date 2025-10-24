Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Lands Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Over Texas, Michigan

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning received the commitment from class of 2026 four-star recruit, linebacker Braylon Hodge. Hodge is the 19th commit in the 2026 recruiting class for the Ducks.

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning landed have class of 2026 recruit, linebacker Braylon Hodge. Hodge is one of the top 2025 recruits and just recently wrapped up a recruiting visit to Eugene. The Ducks outlasted the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns, who have also been in pursuit.

Braylon Hodge Commits to Oregon

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Braylon Hodge told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he would be committing to the Oregon Ducks. He is the 19th commit in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class.

Hodge visited Oregon on the weekend of Oct. 11 when the Ducks hosted the Indiana Hoosiers. He spoke to Max Torres of Scoop Duck about what has stood out about Oregon to him.

“Oregon has always been a school with big energy and a national presence,” Hodge said. “The facilities are elite, it’s a big time program, always in the mix for a championship. It’s definitely a place where players develop and win.”

Some of the other schools Oregon that was in a recruiting battle with for Hodge were the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines. Hodge visited Michigan on Oct. 4 and has an upcoming visit to Texas on Nov. 22.

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by the media after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

At one point, Hodge was committed to the Michigan State Spartans before announcing he would be decommitting the day before his Oregon visit.  

Braylon Hodge Player Profile

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Braylon Hodge is a 6-3, 212 pound linebacker out of Englewood, Colorado. Hodge is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 linebacker in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite rankings. He was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins earlier this month. 

“Hodge is a fast rising linebacker and has established himself as one of the top defenders in the Mountain region…Well rounded linebacker who does a little of everything well and can play in any situation,” Biggins said. “Plays fast, can read react and run to the football.”

“Shows physicality at the point of attack and has knock-back ability,” Biggins said. “Comfortable in space, can cover down the field and is a fluid athlete…Has the strength to ma up against tight ends and the athleticism to cover running backs as well…Could play inside or outside in college.”

Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to players in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have the No. 3 ranked 2026 recruiting class per Rivals. This class is headlined by four five-star recruits; offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, tight end Kendre Harrison, and edge rusher Anthony Jones. 

With the Hodge commit, they are now up to 19 total commits. 

The top two 2026 classes are the USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs. USC is No. 1 with a staggering 34 total commits, while Georgia isn't too far behind them with 29. Oregon having only 19 to this point and being ranked this high shows just how highly graded each recruit that they have landed is.

