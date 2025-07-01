Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Tommy Tofi Decommits From California Golden Bears
Four-star Tommy Tofi has decommitted from the California Golden Bears and reopened his college football recruitment. A return to Berkeley isn't out of the question, but the Oregon Ducks are believed to be the new leader, with the Utah Utes behind coach Dan Lanning and his staff.
According to On3, the interior offensive lineman from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, California, is the No. 145 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, No. 11 for his position, and No. 17 from the state of California. Before Riordan, he attended Sheldon in Sacramento, California, during his freshman year. He stands at 6-6 and weighs in at 340 pounds.
In his junior campaign, he had 28 total tackles (two for losses) and one sack while playing both on the offensive and defensive line. Tofi was named the West Catholic Athletic League's Junior Player of the Year out in the Bay Area.
As a sophomore, he collected 36 total tackles (2.5 for losses) and one fumble recovery in just eight games played. Tofi has been named to the All-West Catholic League First Team two seasons in a row. He also plays basketball and throws shot put.
His father, John Tofi, helped lead the UTEP Miners basketball team to the NCAA Tournament twice in 2004 and 2005 while averaging 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game over the course of his four-year career. He then played professionally in Belgium for eight seasons. Tommy's older brother, John Tofi Jr., is an athlete who signed with California out of the 2025 recruiting class.
Tofi told Rivals' Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that he is impressed by what Oregon offensive lineman coach A'lique Terry has been able to build over the course of his time in Eugene since the 2023 campaign.
“The culture at Oregon is great. I like the staff a lot, and I love the way coach Dan Lanning is building the team and the program. The way I hear other players talk about him, the staff, and what they are doing is great, too. Coach Lanning is a great coach, and he always welcomes me and my family."- Tommy Tofi via Rivals
247 Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins has compared him to Oregon Ducks great and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
"Tommy Tofi is a massive kid, who has drawn some Penei Sewell comparisons because of the similar frame at the same stage and playing style... Really strong at the point of attack, he overwhelms opposing defenders with his size and raw power. Moves well in the box, has quick feet and good lateral mobility for a player his size."- Greg Biggins via 247 Sports
Three-star recruit Koloi Keli also recently flipped from the Golden Bears to the Ducks. He's the lone offensive lineman in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class at the moment.