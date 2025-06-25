Ducks Digest

What Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford Said About Rookie Tight End Terrance Ferguson

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay are ready to utilize rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson to his fullest potential. The Rams' NFL training camp begins on July 24 at Loyola Marymount University and the Ferguson, the former Oregon Ducks star, is ready to begin his NFL career.

Arden Cravalho

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With the No. 46 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selectedOregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson, arguably the best at his position due to his dynamism and ability to break out for electric plays.

Now that Ferguson is about two months into his rookie campaign, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford couldn't be more excited to start playing together for real.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Obviously, I was a fan of his during the season last year in college when I saw him running around there at Oregon doing some really nice stuff. Excited for him. Again, it's all a development at this stage. We're just trying to figure out who we're going to be as a team. Everybody is trying to figure out how they can get better as a player, and he's no different, but excited to have him.”

Matthew Stafford on Terrance Ferguson

Through organized team activities in Los Angeles, Ferguson seems to be a seamless fit in coach Sean McVay's offense, which likes to target the tight end heavily. Plus, with 32-year-old Tyler Higbee coming off an ACL injury and being in a contract year, the door is wide open for Ferguson.

“He’s a versatile player. It enables us to be a little bit more multiple in some of the personnel we can present to defenses... He reminds me a lot of Chris Cooley... He has some similar body mannerisms to Travis Kelce."

Sean McVay via SiriusXM's Adam Schein
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL rookie receiving yards in a season record (1,486) as well as receptions by a rookie in a single game (15) was set by Los Angeles teammate and wide receiver Puka Nacua just this past season. With Stafford still under center and McVay calling the shots, Ferguson has a solid chance to chase the history books.

During his four seasons with the Ducks, Ferguson became the Oregon all-time tight end leader in receptions at 134 and touchdowns with 16. Ferguson has gathered 1,537 receiving yards through his 53 games played. He was named First Team All-Pac-12 Conference in 2023 and Third Team All-Big Ten Conference in 2024.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) carries the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the future of the Ducks after his departure, coach Dan Lanning is in strong hands at tight end. Junior Kenyon Sadiq looks to be one of the top college football prospects at his position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Jordan Miller.

"His touches were limited last season behind eventual second-round pick Terrance Ferguson... But he showed glimpses of his potential, most notably his route running and his movement skills after the catch. With Ferguson off to the NFL and leading returning receiver Evan Stewart likely out for the season with a knee injury, Sadiq will step into a marquee role."

Jordan Miller on Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq is set for a breakout 2025 campaign after catching just 24 receptions for 308 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore season.

