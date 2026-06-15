Oregon Fans Won’t Like Updated Recruiting Prediction for Brayden Parks

The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists to land class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Brayden Parks. However, there appears to be momentum for the four-star defensive lineman to wind up committing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame Predicted to Land Brayden Parks Over Oregon

Head coach Marcus Freeman greets his players during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Friday, March 20, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brayden Parks is a 6-3, 305 pound defensie lineman out of Chicago, Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports. Over the weekend, he was on his official visit with Notre Dame.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn has Parks committing to the Fighting Irish in his crystal ball prediction. Parks is still expected to visit Eugene, but time will tell if that actually ends up happening. Especially if he ends up committing to Notre Dame in the near future.

BREAKING: Class Of 2027 4⭐ DL Brayden Parks @BraydenParks27) has just received a Crystal Ball to land with Notre Dame, via 24/7 Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn!



He is currently in South Bend for his Official Visit.



The longtime Irish target is currently expected… pic.twitter.com/FvPiaJITrm — Ryan Fravel (@Fravel_Ryan) June 13, 2026

Parks posted on his Instagram account back in February of 2026 with the eight remaining schools he was considering. Here were all eight of them.

Oregon Ducks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State Buckeyes

Miami Hurricanes

Michigan Wolverines

Tennessee Volunteers

Illinois Fighting Illini

Georgia Bulldogs

As a junior for Brother Rice in 2025-26, Parks tallied 44 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon currently has the No. 9 ranked 2027 recruiting class in the country and the No. 3 class in the Big Ten according to Rivals. This class is up to 17 commits, with 11 of them being rated as either four or five star recruits. While this is still a good ranking, it's a bit lower than where Oregon has been ranked in each of the past three recruiting cycles under coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per Rivals, Oregon had a top four ranked class in 2024, 2025, and 2026. There is still months until the ranking will be final after national signing day, so things can change. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Oregon make a late push and get back into the top five.

The team that looks to be in the lead for Brayden Parks, Notre Dame, is looking to boost their recruiting ranking even more. The Fighting Irish are tabbed with the No. 4 ranked class in the country. They have 18 commits in this class, with 14 of them being rated as either four or five star recruits.

Oregon and Notre Dame have been in a similar boat over the past couple seasons on the field. Each are considered to be national title contenders and both have made deep runs in the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish got to the national title game in 2024 while Oregon made the semifinal in 2025. Neither have been able to get over the hump and win a national title with their current coach.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, like Lanning, will be entering his fifth season as head coach in 2026. Will one of them end up winning their first national title as a head coach this season?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.