What 5-Star Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About NIL After BYU Commitment
The Oregon Ducks have had some notable misses on the 2026 recruiting trail this offseason but certainly one of the more frustrating shortcomings was the loss to the BYU Cougars for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
A native of Folsom, CA in the Sacramento area, Lyons is the No. 1 player in the state, the No. 4 overall quarterback and the No. 13 player in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' rankings. He had been recruited by Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein for multiple years, but it was all for naught.
Oregon had been viewed as the favorite for Lyons for most of spring before the buzz started leaning in favor of BYU leading up to his commitment, leading many to believe some lofty Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money was in play. But during his announcement on The Pat McAfee Show, Lyons admitted that his decision came down to more than just dollar signs.
"It's hard," Lyons said of his recruitment and NIL offers. "It's hard for sure. I do have someone who handles it for me. I have an agent. I have a whole team. But it definitely makes it just confusing. I mean, you're thrown a lot of money from a lot of different places. ... But I think you got to obviously stay humble. Money is not the biggest part. I mean, the biggest part is making it to the NFL, because that's where the serious money is. That's where the long term money is."
During the past two years at Folsom High School, Lyons went 470 of 691 passing for 6,589 yards, 84 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also added 344 carries for 1,514 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns, showing off his true dual-threat ability.
If he's able to replicate this production in Provo, the NFL will certainly be calling his name in the years to come.
On3's Steve Wiltfong said in May that Oregon had been recruiting Lyons for three years, clearly showing an emphasis on making him a major part of the program's future.
"Oregon's been recruiting him for three years, led by Will Stein," Wiltfong said. "(Lyons) loves the offense, what they've done with quarterbacks, the fit there."
Oregon was also unable to land five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in May, as he chose the Georgia Bulldogs. More recently, the Ducks also missed out on five-star cornerback/athlete Brandon Arrington, who chose the Texas A&M.
Oregon didn't take long to make up for these losses, recently securing a commitment from rising 2026 four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver.
Despite some shortcomings on the recruiting trail, there is still national title expectations in Eugene. Oregon will begin its quest for glory in 2025 when the regular season begins Aug. 30 at home against Montana State.