Oregon Ducks Recruit Xavier Lherisse Shows Off Athleticism With Pick-Six at OT7
Oregon Ducks class of 2026 commit, safety Xavier Lherrise is currently participating at the Overtime OT7 Finals this weekend. OT7 is a seven-on-seven football league that consists some of the best high school players in the country.
Even with this many up and coming stars sharing the field all at once together, Lherisse made a play that stood out.
Xavier Lherisse Shows Off Moves on Pick Six
Xavier Lherrise caught eyeballs this weekend on a pick six. Lherrise intercepted the ball at his own goal line and then was off to the races, juking defenders and then accelerating into the endzone after going the length of the field.
Check out the play below.
Xavier Lherisse Visits Oregon Ducks, No Longer Visiting Other Schools
Xavier Lherisse is a 5-10, 185 pound safety out of Melbourne, Florida. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 32 safety in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. Lherisse has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since February on 2025. Lherrise had numerous official visits scheduled with the Auburn Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but announced in June that he will no longer be going on all of them.
This is what Lherisse had to say on his social media account on June 19.
“I will no longer be taking any more OVs this summer. I’m locked in #Scoducks,” Lherisse said.
Lherisse went on his official visit to Eugene in early June. Here is what he had to say to On3 about his experience.
“The overall experience was incredible,” Lherisse said. “I really felt like it couldn’t be better. Coach Lanning answered the entire staff is so genuine and its been like that sicne day ne. That continues to stand out to me. . . .They just laid out the plan for me… showed how I will impact the program.”
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
Xavier Lherisse is one of 10 class of 2026 recruits to commit to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Furthermore, Lherisse is one of the two safeties that are Oregon commits. The other is five-star safety Jett Washington.
Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on June 19. He is the first five-star recruit in the class of 2026 to commit to Oregon.
Oregon got another big commitment last week when they landed four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver. The Oregon class of 2026 may have started slowly, but there is still a lot of time until Early National Signing Day to build momentum.
Dan Lanning has consistently been able to pull some of the best recruiting classes in the country and there is no reason to believe that it won’t happen again with this 2026 class.