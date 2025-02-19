Ross Douglas Posts Emotional Goodbye To Syracuse, Oregon Ducks' Newest Hire
The Oregon Ducks have reportedly hired Ross Douglas as the program's next wide receivers coach. The former wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Syracuse Orange posted a heartfelt goodbye on social media for the program he's departing, and an Oregon coach commented to congratulate him.
In the goodbye post from Tuesday morning, Douglas addressed Syracuse coach Fran Brown and staff as well as "E.O.D." before stating he is "very excited to attack" his next journey. The Instagram post also included photos of Douglas time with Syracuse, being one of the original assistant coaches hired when Brown took up the program in 2023.
"The love I got for y’all goes beyond words. Our bond can never be broken. We made history together in the passing game and the numbers we put up. I appreciate y’all trusting in the process and staying down with me on the daily basis," Douglas wrote.
Alluding to Douglas' potential next destination, Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples commented on Douglas's Instagram post, saying "Himmmm." Oregon's equipment administrator Kenny Farr follows Douglas on Instagram, also potentially showing that Douglas is a new Duck.
The hire of Douglas was reported by CBS Sports, with the young coach helping Syracuse rank No. 1 in passing offense for the 2024 season. Under Douglas, Syracuse's top three wide receivers helped rack up 2,572 yards and 18 touchdowns, with top receiver Jackson Meeks putting up 1,021 yards on the year with seven touchdowns and Trebor Pena leading the team that season with nine touchdowns. Quarterback Kyle McCord also led the country in passing yards for the 2024 season.
Douglas was also named one of 247Sports 30 Under 30 coaches in August before the 2024 season, which is an award given yearly to some of college football's best up and coming coaches under the age of 30.
Brown even posted about Douglas leaving the program, wishing him well on his next venture.
"Ross is one of the young bright minds in football...He’ll be a great head coach one day," Brown said when he hired Douglas at Syracuse.
Prior to Syracuse, Douglas spent three years with the New England Patriots, working his way to the wide receivers coach position in 2022, which made him the youngest position coach in the NFL (an important distinction for the young coaching crew at Oregon). He coached for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with Brown in 2020 and also coached at Richmond.
Douglas is reported to replace former wide receivers coach Junior Adams at Oregon, who left the Ducks for a similar position with the Dallas Cowboys. His most recent social media post is one of many indications Douglas will likely help fill the shoes of one of Lanning's original assistant coach hires and a well-respected recruiter.