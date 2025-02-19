Ducks Digest

Ross Douglas Posts Emotional Goodbye To Syracuse, Oregon Ducks' Newest Hire

The departing passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Syracuse Orange, Ross Douglas posted a goodbye to his former team presumably before joining Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's staff in a similar position in Eugene, Oregon.

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks have reportedly hired Ross Douglas as the program's next wide receivers coach. The former wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Syracuse Orange posted a heartfelt goodbye on social media for the program he's departing, and an Oregon coach commented to congratulate him.

In the goodbye post from Tuesday morning, Douglas addressed Syracuse coach Fran Brown and staff as well as "E.O.D." before stating he is "very excited to attack" his next journey. The Instagram post also included photos of Douglas time with Syracuse, being one of the original assistant coaches hired when Brown took up the program in 2023.

"The love I got for y’all goes beyond words. Our bond can never be broken. We made history together in the passing game and the numbers we put up. I appreciate y’all trusting in the process and staying down with me on the daily basis," Douglas wrote.

Alluding to Douglas' potential next destination, Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples commented on Douglas's Instagram post, saying "Himmmm." Oregon's equipment administrator Kenny Farr follows Douglas on Instagram, also potentially showing that Douglas is a new Duck.

The hire of Douglas was reported by CBS Sports, with the young coach helping Syracuse rank No. 1 in passing offense for the 2024 season. Under Douglas, Syracuse's top three wide receivers helped rack up 2,572 yards and 18 touchdowns, with top receiver Jackson Meeks putting up 1,021 yards on the year with seven touchdowns and Trebor Pena leading the team that season with nine touchdowns. Quarterback Kyle McCord also led the country in passing yards for the 2024 season.

Douglas was also named one of 247Sports 30 Under 30 coaches in August before the 2024 season, which is an award given yearly to some of college football's best up and coming coaches under the age of 30.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Facility Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Under Construction

MORE: 3 Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas

MORE: New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson To Sign With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton Reunion?

Brown even posted about Douglas leaving the program, wishing him well on his next venture.

"Ross is one of the young bright minds in football...He’ll be a great head coach one day," Brown said when he hired Douglas at Syracuse.

Prior to Syracuse, Douglas spent three years with the New England Patriots, working his way to the wide receivers coach position in 2022, which made him the youngest position coach in the NFL (an important distinction for the young coaching crew at Oregon). He coached for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with Brown in 2020 and also coached at Richmond.

Douglas is reported to replace former wide receivers coach Junior Adams at Oregon, who left the Ducks for a similar position with the Dallas Cowboys. His most recent social media post is one of many indications Douglas will likely help fill the shoes of one of Lanning's original assistant coach hires and a well-respected recruiter.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

Home/Football