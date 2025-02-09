Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams
After making a push for Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, the Dallas Cowboys have plucked a different member of Oregon coach Dan Lanning's staff instead.
Per reports Sunday from ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are hiring Oregon wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams to be the team's next wide receivers coach. Dallas' coaching staff has undergone mass changes this offseason following the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer, who replaced head coach Mike McCarthy.
The Cowboys have since added a new offensive coordinator (Klayton Adams) and defensive coordinator (Matt Eberflus) to highlight the staff changes under Schottenheimer. The hiring of Adams now adds another new face to the fold, as he'll begin his first NFL coaching job.
Adams has a proven track record as one of the best wide receiver coaches in college football. He arrived to Eugene in 2022.
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Adams spoke with the media about the Oregon receiver room while also offering up some major praise for Lanning.
“Dan Lanning has been a really big help for those guys," Adams said. "Being a defensive-minded head coach and being a defensive coordinator in his career. He comes and sits in the wide receiver meetings. You'll see the guys go sit next to him at times and ask him a question which I think is really good, or he'll take over the floor and start coaching on the defense with what we're seeing and it's been really helpful for us."
He added that the receiving room developed a strong camaraderie together during the offseason. He also highlighted his impressions of wide receiver Tez Johnson.
“The biggest thing to me that stands out is how connected we are,” Adams said. “The room is super talented and everybody's about the people in that room. . . . Tez's done a good job because the guy this offseason, I would get random texts at seven o'clock in the morning or at night. Just clips of him in the mall one time doing a route break drill or doing releases. So he's doing a really good job of one, trying to really work on his release game in his route package. He does a good job now he comes to the building early and he's studying and film getting his eyes right as far as coverage recognition."
The Ducks will begin their 2025 regular season in Eugene against Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30.
