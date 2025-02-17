3 Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein will have some outside help of being, once again, one of the top scoring college football programs in the country. Syracuse Orange wide receivers coach Ross Douglas will replace Junior Adams who is on his way to hold the same title with the Dallas Cowboys.
“Ross is one of the young bright minds in football. He’ll be a great head coach one day.”- Syracuse head coach Fran Brown
Here are the three major factoids to know about the newest member of the Oregon coaching staff:
Played college football with Michigan and Rutgers
Douglas played in Ann Arbor from 2013-15 and New Brunswick from 2016-17. He played all over the field throughout his college career - defensive back, wide receiver, running back, safety, linebacker. In 39 games, Douglas had 42 total tackles and four pass deflections.
He tried out for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their 2018 rookie mini-camp but was cut. His next move was into the coaching ranks, starting as a graduate assistant with Rutgers from 2018-20.
NFL coaching experience with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick
It was off to the NFL coaching ranks for Douglas, starting as the defensive quality control coach in New England in 2021 before being promoted to assistant wide receivers coach in 2022 and wide receivers coach in 2023.
“I did everything with Bill Belichick and he taught me a lot of football. The lessons I learned from him are endless. I’m trying to apply them here everyday,” said Douglas.- Ross Douglas via Syracuse football
He was the youngest position coach in the NFL at the age of 27. Douglas worked alongside Patriots receivers like Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, and JuJu Smith-Schuster during that span in Foxborough.
Made his mark with the Syracuse Orange in 2024
Douglas decided to head back to college as a wide receivers coach with the Syracuse Orange this past season. With the help of Ohio State Buckeyes transfer quarterback Kyle McCord, the Orange had 4,810 receiving yards, the most in all of college football.
The now 30-year-old is a rising star among all coaches and a sneaky impactful hire across the nation by Lanning and Stein.
Oregon's sophomore quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver junior Evan Stewart will be working directly with Douglas as the Ducks look to bounce back from an early upset in the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. Stewart didn't play in the 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, after tweaking a lower back injury during pregame warmups.
Moore is set to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel who is currently preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft Combine. After transferring to Eugene from the UCLA Bruins, Moore has had a full season to understand the Oregon system and could be trending towards a breakout campaign in 2025.