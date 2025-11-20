Ducks Digest

SEC Powerhouse And Oregon Tied In New National Championship Odds

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks' dreams of winning their first national championship in program history are still alive heading into the pivotal week 13 home matchup against the No. 15 USC Trojans. Where do the Ducks fall in the latest national championship odds?

Caden Handwork

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks remain one of the top favorites in college football to win the national championship heading into their pivotal home Big Ten matchup against the No. 15 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Oregon fans have been dreaming of winning their first national championship in program history for many seasons, and this year's roster has a shot of making those dreams a reality.

Where Oregon Falls In Updated National Championship Odds

Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Alabama Crimson Tide College Football national championship odds week 13
Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the latest updated national championship odds by BETMGM, Oregon is tied at +1500 with No. 10 Alabama to win the title heading into week 13 of the college football season. The Ducks opened the season with +700 odds to win the national championship, which is slightly higher than their current odds.

No. 1 Ohio State (+185) and No. 2 Indiana (+500) are the two Big Ten teams that have the top odds of winning the national championship. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers are likely to face off in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis as undefeated teams on Dec. 6.

How Oregon Earns a Spot In the College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten USC Trojans Washington Huskies Alabama Crimson Tide
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's capturing its first national championship remains a possibility as long as it earns a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Saturday's crucial matchup against USC will determine whether or not the Ducks make the playoff. Oregon will also face the Washington Huskies on the road to close out the regular season.

The Ducks winning out will get them into the playoff, but a loss to either USC or Washington will make things much more difficult, considering the other two-loss teams. If the season were to end today, Oregon would be hosting a first-round playoff game against Alabama at Autzen Stadium.

MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs

MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View

MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Last season, Oregon entered the playoff as the only undefeated team in college football. The Ducks lost to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21 in the quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl. Many Ducks fans believe that having a bye week last season and playing a rematch against Ohio State put them at a disadvantage.

Having a home game in the first round, potentially in the playoff, could give the Ducks a better path to making a run to the national championship.

Oregon's Pivotal Big Ten Matchup vs. USC

USC Trojans College Football Oregon Ducks Big Ten matchup Dante Moore Jayden Maiava quarterbacks national championship odds
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Before Oregon focuses on making the playoff, it'll have to get through the Trojans on Saturday. Saturday's matchup will feature two of the best offenses in the Big Ten, which means fans could be in store for a high-scoring game.

There are several talented players on offense for both teams, but the quarterback duel between Oregon's Dante Moore and USC's Jayden Maiava will have a massive impact on who comes away with the win.

With two talented offenses clashing, defense will be critical in the game. Oregon's defense will look to ride the energy of the hostile home crowd at Autzen Stadium, forcing key defensive stops and causing turnovers. The kickoff for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup between Oregon and USC is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football