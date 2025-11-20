SEC Powerhouse And Oregon Tied In New National Championship Odds
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks remain one of the top favorites in college football to win the national championship heading into their pivotal home Big Ten matchup against the No. 15 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Oregon fans have been dreaming of winning their first national championship in program history for many seasons, and this year's roster has a shot of making those dreams a reality.
Where Oregon Falls In Updated National Championship Odds
According to the latest updated national championship odds by BETMGM, Oregon is tied at +1500 with No. 10 Alabama to win the title heading into week 13 of the college football season. The Ducks opened the season with +700 odds to win the national championship, which is slightly higher than their current odds.
No. 1 Ohio State (+185) and No. 2 Indiana (+500) are the two Big Ten teams that have the top odds of winning the national championship. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers are likely to face off in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis as undefeated teams on Dec. 6.
How Oregon Earns a Spot In the College Football Playoff
Oregon's capturing its first national championship remains a possibility as long as it earns a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Saturday's crucial matchup against USC will determine whether or not the Ducks make the playoff. Oregon will also face the Washington Huskies on the road to close out the regular season.
The Ducks winning out will get them into the playoff, but a loss to either USC or Washington will make things much more difficult, considering the other two-loss teams. If the season were to end today, Oregon would be hosting a first-round playoff game against Alabama at Autzen Stadium.
Last season, Oregon entered the playoff as the only undefeated team in college football. The Ducks lost to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21 in the quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl. Many Ducks fans believe that having a bye week last season and playing a rematch against Ohio State put them at a disadvantage.
Having a home game in the first round, potentially in the playoff, could give the Ducks a better path to making a run to the national championship.
Oregon's Pivotal Big Ten Matchup vs. USC
Before Oregon focuses on making the playoff, it'll have to get through the Trojans on Saturday. Saturday's matchup will feature two of the best offenses in the Big Ten, which means fans could be in store for a high-scoring game.
There are several talented players on offense for both teams, but the quarterback duel between Oregon's Dante Moore and USC's Jayden Maiava will have a massive impact on who comes away with the win.
With two talented offenses clashing, defense will be critical in the game. Oregon's defense will look to ride the energy of the hostile home crowd at Autzen Stadium, forcing key defensive stops and causing turnovers. The kickoff for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup between Oregon and USC is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.