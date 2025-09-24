The Secret Behind Dillon Thieneman’s Chemistry Boost for Oregon’s Defensive Backs
Coming into the 2025 college football season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Oregon Ducks was how the secondary would look following key starters departing over the offseason.
But after reeling in Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman at safety over the offseason, the Ducks knew they found their leader in the secondary. Through four games, Thieneman has racked up 16 tackles and one pass deflection, proving to be a worthwhile addition to Oregon's depleted secondary unit.
Looking Ahead With Penn State Week
One of the biggest regular season games of the year is going down this weekend at Penn State as they host the Ducks. Both teams are ranked inside the AP Top 10 with Oregon at No. 6 and Penn State at No. 3, and it's a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Conference championship game.
Thieneman played vs. Penn State last year when he still at Purdue. He recorded eight tackles in the Boilermakers' 49-10 loss to Penn State. Although he's making the trip to State College for the first time in his career, Thieneman does not seemed to be phase by the big moment.
"Obviously I'm very, very excited to play a game. Very grateful to play a game every week. I know it's going to be on a big stage...I'm just super excited to play there. I'm excited every week, so it doesn't really change too much week to week," Thieneman said.
Preparation For Top Ranked Opponent
Oregon has been a big favorite in each of their first four games of the season but is the underdog vs. Penn State. Although Penn State poses a bigger threat to knock off the Ducks than any of their previous opponents, Thieneman said the team has been operating business as usual during their game prep this week.
"It's just preparing how we do every week. Just come in, ready to play. With the right preparation, watching film, reading your keys. Comes down to communication, on snap footwork, and just doing your job," Thieneman said.
How To Build Chemistry 101
Oregon came into this season having to replace nearly every starter on the back end of the defense. After bringing in a couple of key transfers from the portal like Thieneman and Ole Miss transfer Jadon Canady, the Ducks began the year with an entirely new starting group from a season ago.
Thieneman said the communication from the Ducks' secondary is a big reason why the position group was able to adjust and assimilate to the scheme quicker.
"It just starts with getting reps in at practice. Talking through certain concepts, certain formations, certain routes that we're getting, so that we're all on the same page. We need good pre-snap communication, talking with them on and off the field. I feel like the more reps we get, the better we are," Thieneman said.
Thieneman turned an Oregon potential weakness into a strength. The leader has emerged and galvanized the position group, who is set for their biggest test yet in Beaver Stadium. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.