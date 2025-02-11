Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Land Transfer Portal Commitment from Ole Miss Rebels DB Jadon Canady

The Oregon Ducks are adding another player from the transfer portal, landing a commitment from Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Jadon Canady.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jadon Canady (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jadon Canady (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks have already put together the majority of their transfer portal class this offseason but it's never too late to add one more new face.

Per reports Monday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ole Miss Rebels transfer defensive back Jadon Canady has committed to Oregon, giving the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning their 10th portal commit this cycle. The Jacksonville, Florida, native started his college career at Tulane before playing the last two years in Oxford under head coach Lane Kiffin.

He'll have one year of eligibility left and will look to aid Oregon in its efforts to contend for a national championship once again.

Jadon Canady
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jadon Canady (28) reacts with defensive linemen Jared Ivey (15) during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants

During his two years at Tulane, Canady posted 75 total tackles, six pass breakup and two interceptions. He also had a 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 27-24 overtime win against the Houston Cougars in Sept. 2022.

With Ole Miss, Canady tallied just two total tackles in 2023 but proved he was an SEC-level player in 2024. This past season, he finished with 38 total tackles (21 solo) and a career-high 11 pass breakups. In the Rebels' 29-26 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers on Oct. 12, he had four pass breakups against a receiving corps highlighted by Kyren Lacey.

Canady now joins an Oregon portal class that On3's Steve Wiltfong recently called "by far, the most talented" headed into the 2025 season. The Ducks have added running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).

Jadon Canady
Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jadon Canady (28) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Also a former Tulane player, Hughes and Canady missed each other by one year at the program, as Canady transferred to Ole Miss before the 2023 season as Hughes was arriving. Now, they're both headed to Eugene. Hughes is considered one of Oregon's best transfer arrivals, though it remains to be seen how he translates to the Big Ten. Last season at Tulane, Hughes totaled 17 total touchdowns and nearly 1,600 yards of total offense.

The Ducks will now look to get all these new faces integrated headed into spring and fall camp. Oregon will open up the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30. The team will then host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 at Autzen Stadium.

MORE: What Marcus Mariota Said About Supporting Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

Home/Football