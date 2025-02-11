Oregon Ducks Land Transfer Portal Commitment from Ole Miss Rebels DB Jadon Canady
The Oregon Ducks have already put together the majority of their transfer portal class this offseason but it's never too late to add one more new face.
Per reports Monday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ole Miss Rebels transfer defensive back Jadon Canady has committed to Oregon, giving the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning their 10th portal commit this cycle. The Jacksonville, Florida, native started his college career at Tulane before playing the last two years in Oxford under head coach Lane Kiffin.
He'll have one year of eligibility left and will look to aid Oregon in its efforts to contend for a national championship once again.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants
During his two years at Tulane, Canady posted 75 total tackles, six pass breakup and two interceptions. He also had a 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 27-24 overtime win against the Houston Cougars in Sept. 2022.
With Ole Miss, Canady tallied just two total tackles in 2023 but proved he was an SEC-level player in 2024. This past season, he finished with 38 total tackles (21 solo) and a career-high 11 pass breakups. In the Rebels' 29-26 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers on Oct. 12, he had four pass breakups against a receiving corps highlighted by Kyren Lacey.
Canady now joins an Oregon portal class that On3's Steve Wiltfong recently called "by far, the most talented" headed into the 2025 season. The Ducks have added running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
Also a former Tulane player, Hughes and Canady missed each other by one year at the program, as Canady transferred to Ole Miss before the 2023 season as Hughes was arriving. Now, they're both headed to Eugene. Hughes is considered one of Oregon's best transfer arrivals, though it remains to be seen how he translates to the Big Ten. Last season at Tulane, Hughes totaled 17 total touchdowns and nearly 1,600 yards of total offense.
The Ducks will now look to get all these new faces integrated headed into spring and fall camp. Oregon will open up the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30. The team will then host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 at Autzen Stadium.
MORE: What Marcus Mariota Said About Supporting Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks