How Shedeur Sanders' Speeding Tickets Impact Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are competing for a chance to start in the NFL, and some believe that Sanders' recent speeding tickets will have an impact on Cleveland's quarterback competition.
On ESPN's Get Up, former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum spoke about the reports of Sanders speeding and how the off-field issues will lead to more opportunity for Gabriel, former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Cleveland's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“When we bring him in, as the head coach or the quarterback, you are the most important employee of a $6 billion enterprise and how you handle things on and off the field matter. Mark Schlereth used to say, ‘Preseason games — they don’t count but they matter and how you comport yourself off the field matters,’" said Tannenbaum on Friday. "To have this happen twice would be a concern."
“If you’re sitting there in Cleveland and they’re saying that Dillon Gabriel is a third-round pick, he’s done well. Shedeur Sanders has done well on the field, but he’s had these two issues off the field, albeit minor, they’ll give more reps to Dillon Gabriel. Remember, every general manager has one formula on their board: production equals tolerance. He’s a fifth-round pick. He has not produced yet," Tannenbaum continued.
Although it is unclear whether or not Sanders will face any discipline from the Browns for the citations, Cleveland.com reported that the team has discussed the tickets with Sanders. Still, even before reports of Sanders' speeding were made public, Cleveland's coaches were already giving Gabriel the most reps out of any quarterback in minicamp.
With Browns coach Kevin Stefanski having to decide between Gabriel, Sanders, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, all eyes have been on Cleveland's quarterbacks during the offseason.
ESPN Cleveland recorded stats for each quarterback during the Browns' passing periods at minicamp, and Gabriel led everyone with 83 passing attempts. Next was Pickett at 63, followed by Sanders at 53 passing attempts. Flacco, the most experienced of the group, received the least amount of practice reps with 35 passes.
With so few reps to split among four quarterbacks in the first place, would Cleveland decrease Sanders' already limited opportunities?
The Browns already revealed some of their opinions on Sanders and Gabriel by drafting the former Oregon Ducks quarterback two rounds before Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel transferred to Oregon after spending time at UCF and Oklahoma. In his final year of college football with the Ducks, Gabriel posted career highs in completion percentage and passing yards.
Now, Gabriel is looking to make his mark in the NFL. Many presume that the Browns will begin the season with Flacco as the starting quarterback, but both Gabriel and Sanders are competing for a role on the team.