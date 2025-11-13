Ducks Digest

The Stat That Shows Tez Johnson Might Be The Steal Of NFL Draft Class

Exiting week 10 of play in the NFL, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer receiver Tez Johnson continues to prove his talent in his rookie season. For Oregon Duck fans, Johnson's abilities were clear back in his college days, and directly translate to his current stats.

Ally Osborne

tez johnson tampa bay buccaneers rookie emeka egbuka baker mayfield nfl todd bowles draft super bowl nfc mike evans touchdown flip
tez johnson tampa bay buccaneers rookie emeka egbuka baker mayfield nfl todd bowles draft super bowl nfc mike evans touchdown flip / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season in the NFL, former Oregon Ducks are a fixture. On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, receiver Tez Johnson is breaking out in his rookie season with skills he's displayed with the Ducks.

A stat that shows how dominant Johnson has become - Johnson and fellow Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka are the only two rookies in the NFL with more than 250 yards receiving and more than four touchdowns this season.

Johnson currently has 255 yards and four touchdowns off 19 receptions. His last game, a 28-23 home loss against the Patriots, yielded Johnson's first ever multi-touchdown match-up; not bad for a receiver that ran under the radar for the 2025 NFL Draft due to a slow 40 yard dash combine time and undersized stature.

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) reacts during the third quarter agains
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) reacts during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Johnson's Skills Translating From Oregon

Looking at film from Johnson's rookie season, his strength lies in the ways he's able to abruptly jolt into routes, his start to stop ability, and proclivity for finding space in the backfield.

In a recent episode of the Bucs Players' Table, Johnson and veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepherd were playfully arguing back and forth when Shepherd let it slip that Johnson's football knowledge from Oregon needed some support in the pros.

Shepherd confessed there's a board in the Buccaneer's practice facility where athletes with "mental errors" during practices and games were logged, and Johnson frequently featured on the list. As the two athletes continued bickering, Shepherd dropped that Johnson gets private lessons to learn the playbook.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) flips while celebrating a touchdown dur
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) flips while celebrating a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Extra Work Outside the Gridiron

"This is gonna clear it up, who has to do meetings by themselves," Shepherd said. "Who has to do extra meetings to go over the plays we just went over with B Mac [wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon]? By themselves so they have no disruptions?"

Though Johnson seemed displeased with Shepherd airing out his private lessons, the NFL veteran highlighted his respect for the rookie putting in the extra work, which takes Johnson's natural talent and knowledge from Oregon into the future of the Buccaneers' recieving offense.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love that you go do those things because it helps us play faster on Sundays; it helps you be the player that you are,” Shepherd said.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Boost In Updated College Football Playoff Odds

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Jokes About Retirement After Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction Nearly Hits

MORE: Dan Lanning Avoids Updates For Injured Oregon Ducks

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) and running back Rachaad White (1) cele
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) and running back Rachaad White (1) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Tez Flipping Out

On the same radio show, Johnson was asked about his touchdown celebration flips, a carry-over that started when Johnson was at Oregon as the Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies 49-21 at the end of the 2024 regular season. The feat went viral on social media, with coach Dan Lanning even commenting on Johnson's jump.

“I didn’t see the backflip, but I’ll make sure I address it with him. I would’ve done one with him if I knew he was doing it," Lanning said after the 2024 game.

According to Johnson, there's more to the story.

"You don't know how bad I wanted to flip in college," Johnson said. "But coach [Dan] Lanning was like 'Tez you better not flip.' I was flipping in practice all the time. Like, that's just what I did."

Johnson will have another chance to show his growth as a player and "flip out" when the Buccaneers take a trip to Buffalo to take on the Bills Sunday, Nov. 16.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football