Tez Johnson Still Representing Oregon Ducks in NFL
This past weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Tez Johnson got his first ever NFL touchdown with a 45-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Baker Mayfield.
As Johnson flipped his way through the touchdown celebration and continued to help carve up the San Francisco 49ers, the former Oregon Duck wore a nod to his alma mater.
Johnson's electric performance came with a flash of the Oregon "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleat. The unreleased performance cleat, inspired by the legendary Foamposite basketball shoe, was given to the current Oregon Ducks football team for their White Out win against the Penn State Nittany Lions as part of the "Mummy Duck" uniform and pregame kit roll-out.
A Shoutout to the Ducks
Well aware his choice of footwear would get some attention from Duck fans, Johnson also posted a close up image of his game-worn cleats in the last slide of his Instagram post about the game and touchdown, with a focus on the "Mummy Duck" logo on the cleat tongue.
Johnson is active online supporting the Ducks, with several of his Instagram stories and social media posts centering around his alma mater along with his current career in the NFL.
The Buccaneer set the top two highest program records for single-season receptions with the Ducks in 2023 and 2024, and is the first Duck ever with more than three games marked with more than eleven receptions.
Post Game Quotes from the Former Duck
After Johnson's touchdown catch, another moment surrounding the rookie went viral on social media.
Johnson, who was sitting on the bench with fellow Buccaneer wide receiver Sterling Shepard, got a bit confused when he heard fans in the crowd screaming chants for Mayfield to be the NFL MVP.
"I'm like, Shep, they were chanting 'MVP'?" Johnson said after the game about his mid-game interaction caught on camera. "And he was like, yeah. I was like, I ain't do nothing this year. And he was like, they're talking about Baker, Tez. I was like, well that explains it. But he is the MVP."
Flipping Into It
Another aspect of the former Duck going viral is Johnson's touchdown tumbles. In the preseason and postseason, Johnson has celebrated his touchdown catches with a jaw-dropping front flip. Recently, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has gone viral for doing a similar celebration.
“I mean, if I weighed 142 pounds, I’d probably be able to fly too — but I haven’t weighed that since 6th grade," said Mayfield when asked about Johnson's athletic celebration.
Duck fans may remember, Johnson back-flipped during the last seconds of Oregon's 2024 49-21 win against the Ducks' rivals, the Washington Huskies. The feat went viral on social media, with coach Dan Lanning even commenting on Johnson's jump.
“I didn’t see the backflip, but I’ll make sure I address it with him. I would’ve done one with him if I knew he was doing it," Lanning said after the 2024 game.
Johnson's 45-yard touchdown was the only catch he had against the 49ers out of three targets. Johnson will likely get more chances to run routes and flip out when Tampa Bay returns to take on the Detroit Lions on the road for Monday Night Football on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. PT.