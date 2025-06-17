Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Tez Johnson Raves About Quarterback Baker Mayfield
With the first round of mandatory minicamps wrapping last week for NFL teams, many rookies got their first taste of working with their now teammates. Rookie Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson has glowing words for his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
The former Oregon Duck opened up about his time with Mayfield in an interview on the "Up and Adams Show" with Kay Adams, which certainly added to Johnson's positive impression as a rookie.
"I mean, look what he did. He had [Nick Bosa] on one arm, just to throw the ball," Johnson said when Adams asked about Mayfield. "And you're like, 'Oh my god, Baker don't care.' Baker don't care about who you are, how good you are, he's [going to] go out there and go head-up with you, every single day, and I love that for him."
Johnson went on to describe a play between Baker and his fellow former Duck and close friend, running back Bucky Irving.
"One thing I noticed about Baker is if you turn on our film. If you watch Tampa Bay [vs] anybody's highlights. And say for instance someone breaks a long run or just having a breakout play. Watch Baker. Watch what he does. I can remember specifically, the Panthers, [Bucky Irving] has a big run and watch Baker. Baker literally chased Bucky down to go block for him - be his lead block. That's consistency," Johnson continued to Adams.
Though flattering the starting quarterback is a smart tactic to potentially snatch up a roster spot, Johnson has to back up his statements with talent on the field. According to a statement made last week from Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles, it sounds like Johnson is doing just that.
“He could be a vital part of our offense if he continues trending the way he’s trending," Bowles said.
Fellow Buccaneer wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans also put some praise towards Johnson. Evans highlighted Johnson's "speed" and "quickness" while claiming this years' Tampa Bay squad is the "best receiver room I've been a part of."
Johnson, who was the No. 235 overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL Draft, has an uphill battle to land a roster spot. The Buccaneers took five receivers into the 2024 season. Currently, it's looking like veterans Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and fellow rookie Emeka Egbuka (No. 19 2025 draft pick) have their spots secured.
Three things could happen: either Johnson earns that fifth spot, the Buccaneers extend their receiver room to incorporate Johnson and other receiver candidates, or the Buccaneers trade Johnson (which for a seventh round pick, isn't impossible).
As a Duck, Johnson was instrumental to the success of the Oregon team for receiving and kick returns. During the Ducks' 2024 campaign, Johnson recorded 898 yards on 83 receptions and was on the receiving end of 10 touchdowns, and that's all while missing roughly three games due to injury.