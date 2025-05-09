Tez Johnson Assigned Jersey Number By Tampa Bay Buccaneers For Rookie Minicamp
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson. Johnson was drafted with the No. 235 overall pick and has officially signed his rookie deal.
The Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp kicked off on May 9 and will continue through May 11. Ahead of the weekend, it was revealed that Johnson will wear the No. 83 for Tampa Bay. Rookie numbers can change as long as it is before the start of the regular season because as teams cut down their rosters, more numbers become available.
The Buccaneers revealed the jersey numbers for all six of their draft picks ahead of the rookie minicamp. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will wear No. 6, cornerback Benjamin Morrison will wear No. 21, cornerback Jacob Parrish will wear No. 25, linebacker David Walker will wear No. 51, and defensive lineman Elijah Roberts will wear No. 95.
At Oregon, Johnson wore the No. 15, which is currently being worn by Tampa Bay wide receiver Jalen McMillan. The No. 83 is still a prominent number in Buccaneers’ history, with tight end Dave Moore having worn it. Moore ranks No. 4 in Tampa Bay’s franchise history with 190 games, four of which he wore the No. 86. After Moore, wide receiver Joe Jurevicius wore the No. 83, who was on the team during the 2002 Super Bowl run.
Notably, former Buccaneers wideout Vincent Jackson wore the No. 83 as well. Jackson came in as an unrestricted free agent and earned 4,326 receiving yards. Jackson ranks at No. 5 in most receiving yards in franchise history.
MORE: New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux On Rocky Ground After Abdul Carter NFL Draft Pick
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Stuns At 2025 Met Gala In Manhattan
As a seventh-round draft pick, Johnson will have his work cut out, but with the injuries the Buccaneers had in 2024, they could be looking to keep several receivers on the roster. The Buccaneers only drafted one other wide receiver, first-round pick Egbuka. Johnson will work to make the roster and could turn into a player who ended up being a steal for the Buccaneers.
After Johnson was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was revealed that he would compete with second-year receiver Kameron Johnson to be the team’s returner.
Johnson spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Oregon Ducks. Johnson suffered an injury during the first quarter of Oregon’s win against Michigan, only playing 12 games in 2024. Johnson finished the season with 898 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
“I want to play both, receiver and punt returner. That's my goal in the league, be a dynamic punt returner and then add some pieces to the offense and be able to, work as a receiver too, like being a Swiss Army Knife," Johnson said after being drafted by the Buccaneers.
In Tampa Bay, Johnson will be reuniting with former Oregon Ducks teammate, running back Bucky Irving. Johnson and Irving were roommates in Oregon, and the rookie receiver is excited to get back to work with Irving.
"I can't wait to get there and get – especially being in the same room with me and (Jalen McMillan). And being there with Bucky, because we are the energizer buddies... We wake up in the morning, we on it. We're always going to have a smile on our face, and let's go to work," Johnson said.