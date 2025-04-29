Tampa Bay Buccaneers's Tez Johnson's Emotional NFL Draft Phone Call Revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson with the No. 235 pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Tampa Bay released the phone call between the Buccaneers and Johnson as his NFL dreams were realized. Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht was the one who broke the good news to Johnson.
"We're doing great," said Licht once Johnson picked up the phone and asked how the Buccaneers general manager was doing. "Because we're going to put your name in right now, and you're going to be a Buc."
"What took you so long, bro?" an emotional Johnson responded.
"Well, we didn't have a pick in the sixth (round)," answered Licht. "That's what took us so long, all right? We're excited about this, and I know your boy Bucky (Irving) is too, all right?"
As Licht mentioned, Johnson is joining Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving, one of his good friends from their time at Oregon. Licht then passed the phone to Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles.
"You're going to get a dog. You're going to be every 31 teams' kryptonite now," Johnson said to his new coach.
Johnson was known for being a confident player at Oregon, and his production with the Ducks backs it up. In two seasons in Eugene, Johnson caught 169 passes for 2080 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also returned punts with the Ducks, returning one for a pivotal touchdown in a close win over Boise State.
After Tampa Bay drafted Johnson, Buccaneers assistant general manager Rob McCartney spoke to the media about his thoughts and plans for Johnson.
"There's not a lot of guys that have cracked it under 160 (pounds), but you've got Tutu Atwell, you've got a guy like Tank Dell," McCartney said after drafting Johnson with Tampa Bay's final pick of the draft. "He doesn't play 4.5 (Johnson's 40-yard dash time at the combine.) He plays a lot faster. There's a lot of instances when he's the fastest player on the field. There's multiple games that I thought he was the best player on the field too."
"His roommate two years ago, Bucky (Irving), he will vouch for that guy every day. He's one of his best friends. Plays the game the same kind of way, so that really excited us," McCartney continued. "Got a chance to spend time with him at the combine. He was one of our formal interviews and he just lights up a room. So I think he'll be a great impact in the locker room and then on the field with his ability with the ball in his hands."
Irving was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he played his way into discussion for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Buccaneers running back finished sixth in voting at the end of the season. Did Tampa Bay find some more value late in the draft with Johnson?