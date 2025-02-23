Is Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving A Top-100 NFL Player?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Irving proved to be one of the biggest steals of his draft class.
Pro Football Focus released its top-101 rankings after the 2024 season, and Irving was ranked No. 58. Eight running backs made the top-101, and Irving was considered the sixth-best rusher in the league by PFF.
The running backs ranked ahead of Irving were Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, Green Bay's Josh Jacobs, Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley, and Baltimore's Derrick Henry. Below Irving were Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and Buffalo Bills rusher James Cook.
"Arguably the biggest surprise from the 2024 draft class, Irving was phenomenal in his rookie season. The fourth-round pick from Oregon was the only back in the league who posted 90.0-plus PFF grades both as a runner and as a receiver. His 90.8 overall grade was fourth in the league among running backs as well," reads PFF's report on Irving.
Irving quickly replaced Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White as the team's lead running back. He finished as the Buccaneers leading rusher with 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. The former Oregon Duck led all rookies in rushing yards, finishing ahead of Offensive Rookie of the Year winner, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Other rookies like Daniels, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Cooper Dejean and Quinyon Mitchell, as well as Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey made the list alongside Irving.
After a Week 13 win the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was asked about Irving's increased workload over the course of the season.
"(Bucky's) getting more comfortable with the offense, and the more comfortable he gets, the more you can give him, and the more he can do," said Bowles. "Bucky has a skill you can't teach, he can make people missing the hole. He's tough on the inside. (Rachaad White) had a big run at the end of the game as well, so using them both together has seemed to be working out for us."
Irving started the season as Tampa Bay's second running back behind White, but he took over the starting role by Week 10 of the regular season. He posed as a threat as a rusher and receiver out of the Buccaneers' backfield. The former Oregon Ducks star hauled in 47 receptions for 392 yards.
Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers made the playoffs after the 2024 season, but they were eliminated after a 23-20 loss to Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the wild card round. In his first career NFL playoff game, Irving finished with 77 rushing yards on 17 attempts, adding a four-yard receiving touchdown.