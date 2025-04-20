Ducks Digest

Best 2024 NFL Draft Picks? Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Ranked

Former Oregon Ducks in Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving were ranked as two of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels rightfully topped the list.

Denver Broncos and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Denver Broncos and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Two former Oregon Ducks teammates made the top ten list for the best picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. The list, published by Fox Sports, is made up of three former Pac-12 players, six SEC players, and one player from Notre Dame. Representing the Ducks are Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels rightfully took the first spot, Daniels led the Commanders to the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs last season as a rookie.

Bucky Irving hurdles over a Liberty Flames player
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) hurdles over Liberty Flames defensive back Brandon Bishop (6) during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, the former Oregon Duck and former Heisman Trophy finalist, made the list at No. 8. Nix was one of only three quarterbacks on the list compiled by Fox Sports, joining Jayden Daniels, who was listed at No. 1, and Chicago Bears and former USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who was listed one spot above Nix at No. 7.

Bo Nix was selected with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Nix went on to have a tremendous rookie season, tossing 29 touchdowns while only surrendering 12 interceptions. Nix also threw for over 3,775 yards and had a quarterback rating of 56.8, tied for 18th in the NFL.

Bo Nix throws a pass during the playoff game against Buffalo
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a. Pass during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nix had a career milestone in his rookie campaign, when he threw his first ever playoff touchdown, a 43 yard pass caught by none other than former Oregon Duck Troy Franklin. The touchdown toss was the first ever rookie to rookie touchdown throw and catch in the playoffs in NFL history. Nix would finish his first ever playoff game with 13 completions on 22 attempts for 144 yards.

Rounding out the list of the top-10 best picks in the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 10 is Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving. Tampa Bay was always going to be a somewhat difficult spot for Irving to make a mark, considering they already had running back Rachaad White on the roster as their bell cow running back, but Irving broke through and eventually took away a good amount of carries from White.

Bucky catches a touchdown in the NFC wild card game
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) makes a touchdown catch against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Irving had an incredible rookie campaign in the NFL and was a key cog in the Tampa Bay offense that made the playoffs. Irving finished his rookie season 10th in the NFL in rushing yards, amassing 1,122 while scoring eight touchdowns, which was good enough to be tied for 15th. Irving averaged an astonishing 5.4 yards per carry in his first season as an NFL running back.

Oregon fans were not surprised to see Irving play the way he did in his rookie season. In his time with the Ducks, Irving gained 2,238 rushing yards and tacked on 16 rushing touchdowns. Irving also was a key component of the offense catching the ball out of the backfield. Irving finished his collegiate career as a Duck with five receiving touchdowns on 87 catches.

