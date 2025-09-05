Why A Tampa Bay Injury Could Change Oregon's Bucky Irving’s Starting Role
Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Bucky Irving could be poised for an even bigger role that plays to his strengths.
Tampa Bay's starting left tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss the first few games of the season with injury, while recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery. Without Wirfs, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield may need to get creative with the offense.
... Enter the former Oregon Ducks star Irving, who excels at quick release plays.
Bucky Irving's Role For Tampa Bay
After a break out NFL rookie season, Irving was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team and became a Bucs-fan favorite. Irving became the team's first rookie to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards since 2012 and chants of "Bucky! Bucky! Bucky!" roared through Tampa Bay's fans.
The Duck was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly exceeded expectations by leading all rookies with 1,122 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns - he also caught 47 passes for 392 yards.
Irving silenced any doubters of his 5-foot-9 size in 2024. In 2025, Irving will have a new offensive coordinator in Josh Grizzard but Grizzard is already familiar with the Bucs offense after spending 2024 as the team's pass game coordinator.
Will Tampa Bay Get Creative vs. Atlanta Falcons With Key Injury?
Entering 2025, it's clear that Irving is a key cog for the Bucs offense. And that offense might need to prioritize getting the ball out of Mayfield's hands quicker than normal to offset pressure without their starting left tackle.
Irving and the Bucs face NFC South Division foe Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 1. Atlanta's rushing defense was ranked 15th in the NFL last season (120.6 yards allowed per game.) The Falcons have won four of the last five game vs. the Buccaneers and Tampa Bay looks to start the season off with a bang.
Irving is very effective in the receiving game and Mayfield may look to him for swing passes and screens as a safety valve. Quick-release could be the Bucs best friend as they wait for Wirfs to return. Irving has elite acceleration, look for him to switch into top gear the moment he touches the ball - making any passing play an excellent opportunity for Tampa Bay.
Bucky Irving's Elite Mentality Entering 2025 Season
Can Tampa Bay repeat as NFC South division champions in 2025? Irving is committed to improving on his rookie season and is looking forward to the challenge.
"I pretty much say the difference is being able to know what to expect." Irving said about the difference between last offseason and now. "When you come here as a rookie, your head is spinning everywhere. You're trying to figure things out, learn from the older guys in front of you. I'm still leaning on the guys in my, Sean (Tucker), Rachaad (White), all of those guys. We're leaning on one another, keep getting better each and every day, not taking this game for granted and go out there and compete hard each and every day."
Ducks fans will be cheering Irving on as he continues to develop in the NFL. Irving is joined by another beloved Oregon player in receiver Tez Johnson, who Tampa Bay drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bucs and the Falcons kick off on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m PT.