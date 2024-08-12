Tampa Bay’s Running Game Gets Off To Fast Start Behind Former Oregon Duck Bucky Irving
NFL preseason games rarely provide a great deal of information as the starters barely play, if at all, and rookies and backup players take the field.
One rookie that made the most of his opportunity is former Oregon Duck star, Bucky Irving. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles decided to sit most of his starters, including starter Rachaad White, giving Irving a chance to show what he can do and he did not disappoint.
“I mean (Irving) had no jitters, he wasn’t nervous,” Bowles said. “He hit the holes, he caught the ball well, he pass blocked well. I will check the tape for everything else, but I thought he had a good first outing.”
In the Bucs' second series of the game, they mixed the pass and run during a 77-yard drive that resulted in a five-yard touchdown run for Irving.
"I knew we had an inside-zone call," Irving said after the game. "I pretty much let my blocks set up and then cut back off my blocks, and then I had to break a tackle to get in."
Tampa Bay came into the offseason with a stated intention of improving their running game while at the same time relieving the load on starter White. This focus was behind the decision to draft Irving in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
The scouting report on Irving highlighted his ability to evade tackles, his vision, power, and the ability to bring a change of pace to the Bucs’ offense. Consider that this is exactly what Irving did in scoring his first NFL touchdown, albeit in a preseason game. While still early, Bowles is confident that Irving has the ability to add another dimension to the Bucs running game.
“I think the biggest thing is (the running backs) are getting downhill,” Bowles said. “Nobody is dancing back there like they were in the past.
“They understand where the holes are a little better, and they’ve gotten a year to mature — at least Sean does; Bucky is a natural runner like that. They’re recognizing the holes, and they’re doing a good job in practice of seeing where (the hole) has to be and they’re exploding through it.”
As this was the first preseason game, Irving shared carries with several other running backs. He ended the night with six carries for 28 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown. The only back with more carries was second-year back Sean Tucker, who had 10 carries for 68 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and no touchdowns.
Despite limited playing time, Irving had a successful debut. However, Irving acknowledges that there is still much work to be done.
"Just keep my head down, keep working," Irving said. "I've still got a lot of things I need to keep working on to get better at, but I'm not satisfied. I'm just trying to improve and get better."
One game into the preseason schedule hardly projects a successful year ahead. Yet, coming off of a year in which the Bucs were one of the worst rushing teams in the league (439 rushes for 1509 yards, an average of 3.4 yards per carry and a paltry eight touchdowns), the performance turned in by Irving is a step in the right direction. Oregon Ducks’ fans know what Irving is capable of doing on the football field and Tampa Bay fans are soon to find out.