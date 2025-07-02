Why Elite Offensive Line Recruit Tommy Tofi Flipped To Oregon Ducks From Cal Bears
Four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi committed to the Oregon Ducks just a couple of days after decommitting from the California Golden Bears. Tofi is a big pickup for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks who are picking up steam for the class of 2026.
Tofi is the No. 97 recruit in the nation, the No. 6 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 13 recruit from California according to 247Sports. After decommitting from Cal, Oregon was believed to be the favorite, though he received several offers, including BYU, Tennessee, and Utah.
Tofi had an official visit with Oregon on June 13, just one week after committing to Cal. The hospitality from the staff and the success of the program stood out to Tofi throughout his recruitment.
Tofi is the second recruit from the class of 2026 to flip from the Cal Golden Bears to the Oregon Ducks. Three-star offensive lineman Koloi Keli flipped his commitment just a couple of days before Tofi.
“Playing in the Big 10 is a huge challenge I would love to take on,” Tofi told 247Sports. “Competing for the Joe Moore Award and a natty every year sounds good to me.”
Since Lanning began coaching the Ducks, Oregon’s football program has been improving each season and is on pace to be true national championship contenders for several years. The Ducks finished the regular season as the No. 1 ranked team going undefeated until the College Football Playoff loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon is a top landing spot for recruits wanting to compete for a national title.
Tofi is a versatile athlete as he is a guard who can also be moved to tackle. The Oregon Ducks have produced some top offensive linemen, such as Detroit Lions and former first-round draft pick, Penei Sewell. Tofi has a high ceiling and can become a top draft pick. The Oregon Ducks are a good landing spot for the four-star recruit with high ambitions.
Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry has been a big factor in Tofi’s recruitment since 2023. The effort that Terry and Oregon’s staff put into Tofi’s recruitment helped sway him into decommitting from Cal and choosing the Ducks.
“The culture at Oregon is great. I like the staff a lot, and I love the way coach Dan Lanning is building the team and the program. The way I hear other players talk about him, the staff, and what they are doing is great, too. Coach Lanning is a great coach, and he always welcomes me and my family,” Tofi told Rivals' director of recruiting Chad Simmons.
With Tofi’s commitment, the Oregon Ducks are up to 12 recruits. Following a tough go, Oregon stepped up the recruitment in June, landing five-star safety Jett Washington, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, and Keli. The team is starting what could be a busy month of July with Tofi’s commitment, a positive sign for the future.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class is ranked No. 11 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per On3. Lanning and the Ducks are not done with recruiting, targeting four-star safety Devin Jackson, who is set to announce his commitment on July 3. With Oregon's newly found momentum, the program could rise in the recruiting rankings and cause more flips down the line.