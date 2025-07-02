Elite Safety Recruit Devin Jackson To Commit To Oregon Ducks Over Miami Hurricanes?
The Oregon Ducks are one of the five finalists to land the commitment of class of 2026 four-star safety Devin Jackson. The other four schools in the running are the Nebraska Cornhuskers, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators.
Jackson will be announcing his decision on Thursday, July 3.
Where will Jackson be going?
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
Dan Lanning and the Ducks currently have the No. 17 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Oregon currently has received 12 commitments. This is headlined by five-star safety, Jett Washington.
Nebraska Cornhuskers 2026 Recruiting Class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the No. 59 ranked 2026 recruiting class. Their highest graded recruit is four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma. It’s still early, but Nebraska has to get more blue chip recruits. Only two of their 12 commits thus far are rated four-stars or better.
Nebraska only has one defensive back in this class in four-star cornerback Danny Odem.
LSU Tigers 2026 Recruiting Class
The LSU Tigers 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 15. This class is lead by five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys. Keys is ranked by 247Sports as the top wide receiver in this class and the No. 4 overall player. Jackson would be the Tigers 12th commit.
Jackson would also be the third safety and fifth defensive back in the Tigers class of 2026; along with four-star cornerback Havon Finney, three-star cornerback Dezyrian Ellis, four-star safety Aiden Hall, and four-star safety Dylan Purter.
Miami Hurricanes 2026 Recruiting Class
The Miami Hurricanes have one of the best recruiting classes for 2026 and is ranked No. 7. Miami’s best recruit is the highly touted offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 overall player in his class. The Hurricanes have already received the commitments from 19 players.
This includes three defensive backs that are all listed as cornerbacks; four-star Jaelen Waters, four-star Camden Portis, and three-star Jontavius Wyman.
Miami's coach battling for Jackson is a very familiar one for Oregon Ducks fans, Mario Cristobal. Cristobal was the Oregon coach prior to Dan Lanning from 2018 through 2021.
Florida Gators 2026 Recruiting Class
The Florida Gators have the No. 14 ranked 2026 recruiting class with 15 commits. Out of these 15, five are rated as four-star prospects. The highest graded one is four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh.
Florida has commitments from a pair of defensive backs; Bronaugh and three-star safety Kaiden Hall.
Devin Jackson Predicted to Commit to Oregon Ducks
Over the weekend, On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong predicted that Devin Jackson would commit to Oregon. This is what Jackson told Wiltfong about Oregon following his visit there.
“Good staff, good atmosphere, defensive head coach, and one of the top teams in the national,” Jackson said.
The country will find out Jackson's destination when he makes his announcement on Thursday.