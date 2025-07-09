Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Class Rank Jumps After Texas 4-Star Jalen Lott Commit
What is the Oregon Ducks' recruiting class ranking after Texas 4-star wide receiver Jalen Lott committed to take his talents to Eugene? Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks are on the heels of the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2026 classs rankings.
Most impressively, the Ducks now have the highest Average Player Rating in the country with 14 commits totaling a 92.16 average.
It's been a busy couple of weeks for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. Tuesday morning, the Ducks added class of 2026 athlete Jalen Lott to a recent slew of commitments including offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Devin Jackson, and offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
With so much star-power talent joining the Oregon ranks, the Ducks have made some moves on the national recruiting boards. According to On3's 2026 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings, the Ducks have jumped up from their No. 8 spot to a No. 7 slot nationwide.
As of Tuesday, the Ducks sit above the LSU Tigers (No. 8), the Michigan Wolverines (No. 9), and the Miami Hurricanes (No. 10). Right in front of the Ducks on this list are their newest Big Ten Conference rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 6.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Four-Star Linebacker Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Actively Recruiting 4-Star Receiver Jalen Lott To Eugene
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Potential College GameDay Matchup In Eugene?
It's also important to note that the USC Trojans continue to sit at the No. 1 spot for the class of 2026. The Trojans have time and time again matched up with Oregon for recruits in the class, and have been sitting in the top slot in the nation for several months.
According to On3, the Trojans currently have one five-star, 20 four-stars, and ten three-stars with 31 total commits in the class with an average NIL ranking of $166,000 per player.
Oregon has two five-stars (Iheanacho and safety Jett Washington), nine four-stars, and three three-stars for a total commitment list of 14 athletes with an average of $229,000 in NIL per player. Those numbers, minus the average NIL spending, are identical to LSU's but Oregon beat out the Tigers in average rating for their commits.
Speaking of Oregon's average talent rating for their committed players, the Ducks top the leaderboard in that category with a 92.16 score, higher than any other school in the top ten rankings.
Here is the top-5 highest average player rating per team:
Oregon - 92.16
LSU - 92.07
Alabama - 91.45
Texas A&M - 91.12
Ohio State - 91.06
It's also important to note that Oregon's NIL average (as predicted by On3) is higher than any other program in the top ten list.
With Oregon on a surge in recruiting, it seems like the Ducks aren't going to be done with big name commitments just yet, as 247 Sports ranked four-star linebacker Nick Abrams, four-star defensive lineman Daverin Geralds II, three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner, and four-star defensive back Davon Benjamin are all realistic Oregon targets who have yet to announce their destinations.
To catch up with the Buckeyes, Oregon has to pick up at least four more four-stars and three more three-stars, which is entirely possible based on the needs Oregon wants to address in their ranks.
However, it's clear Oregon is strategizing for quality over quantity, boasting a slow start to their recruitment only to enter July at No. 7 in commitments made but No. 1 for talent overall.
Early signing day is in December and then fans will be able to judge for certain Oregon's final status in 2026 recruitment.