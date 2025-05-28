Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M Schedule Visits With Oregon Decommit 5-Star Richard Wesley
5-star EDGE recruit Richard Wesley from Sierra Canyon has decommited from the Oregon Ducks. Will Wesley flip his commitment or land back with the Ducks? Wesley has looming visits with Oregon, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M and the Ohio State Buckeyes according to On3.
Wesley originally announced that he was committing to Oregon on May 10, soon after an unofficial visit during the spring game.
His father, Johnathan Wesley, was the one who reported that his son is looking at other schools.
“We don’t have anything set in stone with Oregon as far as the full package. As far as we’re concerned, we like Oregon a lot. But there is still some fine-tuning that we need to do.”- Johnathan Wesley via Rivals
Wesley will return to Eugene for the weekend of June 6. He also will be taking official visits to another Big Ten Conference program along with a pair of Southeastern Conference foes, per On3.
Texas Longhorns - June 20
Ohio State Buckeyes - Aug. 30
A trip to the Texas A&M Aggies is in the planning. No date has been set at this time. The USC Trojans are also said to be in the hunt for Wesley.
The 6-4, 250-pound prospect is ranked as the nation's No. 43 overall recruit, No. 7 edge rusher, and No. 6 prospect from the state of California (per On3). His Name, Image, and likeness (NIL) valuation stands at $420,000 heading into his final high school campaign.
"Oregon recruits me harder than everybody else. They always preach that they've got coach Lanning... They have let me know the Oregon track record. They don't have to say much; the proof is out with them defensively."- Richard Wesley via 247Sports
With powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Wesley reclassified to the Class of 2026 so he'll be entering college football much younger than most. In his freshman season, the edge rusher had 50 total tackles (11.5 tackles for losses), 9.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 12 games. After his sophomore campaign, Wesley finished with 44 total tackles (16 tackles for losses), nine sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery through 12 games.
"Watching Oregon's spring game, I finally watched the work they've been putting in. It was really great seeing it translate on the field. Some players had a big game — all the defensive ends were eating. It was great to see my position group scale up."- Richard Wesley via 247Sports
When checking out the 2026 class rankings, On3 has coach Dan Lanning's future group of Ducks ranked No. 10. The Texas A&M Aggies are at No. 6, Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5, Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4, Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3, USC Trojans at No. 2, and LSU Tigers at No. 1.
Here are the seven Oregon hard commits:
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison
Four-star running back Tradarian Ball
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips
Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse
Four-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala
Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk