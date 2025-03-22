Ducks Digest

5-Star Texas Recruit Schedules Visits To Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Georgia Bulldogs

With spring football underway, many recruits are planning visits to the Oregon Ducks. One of those players is the top-ranked prospect out of Texas for the class of 2027, five-star athlete Myson Johnson-Cook. Johnson-Cook plans to visit Eugene, but has no date set.

DeSoto's Myson Cook Johnson is tripped up by Miller's Delson Cavaness during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.
DeSoto's Myson Cook Johnson is tripped up by Miller's Delson Cavaness during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The spring season not only brings high hopes for the upcoming football season, but also a number of recruiting visits as top high school athletes look to decide on their future school. A highly sought-after athlete from the 2027 class, five-star athlete Myson Johnson-Cook, announced which teams he's eyeing.

One of those program visits for Johnson-Cook include the Oregon Ducks.

According to On3, the four-star prospect will kick off his visits with Texas A&M. After a visit to College Station, Johnson-Cook will pay some time to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Johnson-Cook also plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs, but has not solidified a date. The Bulldogs are the first SEC team to offer the high school junior.

As for the Ducks, Johnson-Cook has also not decided a time, but he plans for Oregon to be the fourth team on his spring tour. Though originally recruited by now-Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who left the Ducks for the Buckeyes, Johnson-Cook received an offer on behalf of assistant head coach and running backs' coach Ra'Shaad Samples last September.

Johnson-Cook is a stand-out at Desoto High School, typically playing as a running back, though he is listed as an overall athlete. He has 30 offers across the NCAA, including Alabama, Florida, and Penn State. The 6-3, 220 pound athlete recently got an offer from Notre Dame. His most recent offer came in Friday from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

A threat on the gridiron, Johnson-Cook has also proven himself to be fast on the track. He recently ran a 10.33-second 100-meter dash time at the Bluebonnet Invitational. He also ran a 10.97-second 100-meter dash as an eighth grader in the spring of 2023.

According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football publication, an outlet that specifically covers Texas football, Johnson-Cook is a multi-sport threat.

"Remember that viral photo of the Texas high school 100-meter where the eighth-place finisher ran a 10.46?" reporter Carter Yates said. "Johnson-Cook clocked a 10.33 as a sophomore. At 6'2, 220, Johnson-Cook had 90 rushing attempts for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns."

According to independent scouting service Tracking Football, Johnson-Cook's 10.33 100-meter time is only beaten by four players in high school history weighing over 215 pounds regardless of grade. Johnson-Cook also holds one of the fastest miles-per-hour times in the UCReport database for his class with a 21.6 mph measurement.

With so few commitments in the class of 2027, Oregon is looking to start strong with Johnson-Cook. According to 247Sports, Ohio State is ranked No. 1 with two five-star commits from the class of 2027, followed by Penn State with two four-star commits, and Alabama at one four-star commit. Just this week, Oregon welcomed 2027 four-star cornerback and No. 1 recruit from Oregon Josiah Molden for spring practice, so the foot is on the pedal for 2027 recruiting in Eugene.

