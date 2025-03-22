5-Star Texas Recruit Schedules Visits To Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Georgia Bulldogs
The spring season not only brings high hopes for the upcoming football season, but also a number of recruiting visits as top high school athletes look to decide on their future school. A highly sought-after athlete from the 2027 class, five-star athlete Myson Johnson-Cook, announced which teams he's eyeing.
One of those program visits for Johnson-Cook include the Oregon Ducks.
According to On3, the four-star prospect will kick off his visits with Texas A&M. After a visit to College Station, Johnson-Cook will pay some time to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Johnson-Cook also plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs, but has not solidified a date. The Bulldogs are the first SEC team to offer the high school junior.
As for the Ducks, Johnson-Cook has also not decided a time, but he plans for Oregon to be the fourth team on his spring tour. Though originally recruited by now-Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who left the Ducks for the Buckeyes, Johnson-Cook received an offer on behalf of assistant head coach and running backs' coach Ra'Shaad Samples last September.
Johnson-Cook is a stand-out at Desoto High School, typically playing as a running back, though he is listed as an overall athlete. He has 30 offers across the NCAA, including Alabama, Florida, and Penn State. The 6-3, 220 pound athlete recently got an offer from Notre Dame. His most recent offer came in Friday from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
A threat on the gridiron, Johnson-Cook has also proven himself to be fast on the track. He recently ran a 10.33-second 100-meter dash time at the Bluebonnet Invitational. He also ran a 10.97-second 100-meter dash as an eighth grader in the spring of 2023.
According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football publication, an outlet that specifically covers Texas football, Johnson-Cook is a multi-sport threat.
"Remember that viral photo of the Texas high school 100-meter where the eighth-place finisher ran a 10.46?" reporter Carter Yates said. "Johnson-Cook clocked a 10.33 as a sophomore. At 6'2, 220, Johnson-Cook had 90 rushing attempts for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns."
According to independent scouting service Tracking Football, Johnson-Cook's 10.33 100-meter time is only beaten by four players in high school history weighing over 215 pounds regardless of grade. Johnson-Cook also holds one of the fastest miles-per-hour times in the UCReport database for his class with a 21.6 mph measurement.
With so few commitments in the class of 2027, Oregon is looking to start strong with Johnson-Cook. According to 247Sports, Ohio State is ranked No. 1 with two five-star commits from the class of 2027, followed by Penn State with two four-star commits, and Alabama at one four-star commit. Just this week, Oregon welcomed 2027 four-star cornerback and No. 1 recruit from Oregon Josiah Molden for spring practice, so the foot is on the pedal for 2027 recruiting in Eugene.