Oregon's Dierre Hill Jr. Opens Up About Playoff Breakout Before Texas Tech

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The matchup will take place on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT at Hard Rock Stadium.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. is coming off a massive game against the James Madison Dukes, with six rushing attempts for 76 yards and one touchdown. He also had one reception for 40 yards. Hill Jr. is just a true freshman and already stepping into a big role. Ahead of playing Texas Tech, Hill Jr. explained his experience playing in the CFP as a true freshman.

Kentucky moved on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill its vacancy. The Kentucky native previously played for Louisville. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Experience Playing In The College Football Playoff

“Honestly, that experience it's been great. We have great guys around us that's obviously playing well to the standard that we play at. It's just really been exciting for us, just being able to go out there and execute at a high level. Go out there and just doing what our coaches ask us to do. So it's really been great.”

“It's a wholesome feeling, it's an amazing feeling. Such a blessing to be in this opportunity. I really try not to think of it like that. You know, getting caught up in the moment. I just really stay, keep my head down, and keep working. You know, what's the next task? Tasks like Coach Lanning always preaches."

“It's really, it's a great experience, a great journey for me, and the guys that are doing it with me, but just really, I'm still locked in. It's big, but I just want to make sure I go out there and execute for my team and just do that.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Dierre Hill Jr. Has Seen From Texas Tech’s Defense

“Their D-line is huge. Got a lot of transfer guys coming in that's been making a lot of noise. We have a great game plan. Coaches are getting us in our right spots and getting our protection and our skins right. So we look forward to attacking them, playing against them.”

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Dierre Hill Jr. Highlights The Running Back Room Helping Each Other

The Oregon Ducks have a talented running back room with immense depth. Having multiple players who could all be starters creates an environment where Hill Jr. and his teammates push each other, which pays off in games.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

“It's really amazing, you know, to have unique guys in the room like that. We push each other every day, each and every one of us. We all have unique talents that God has blessed us with. And as being in a room like that, it just makes us even better, because we're all competing with each other, which is nothing but love at the end of the day. So it's really great to have that.”

Running Behind Oregon’s Offensive Line

The Oregon Ducks have one of the best offensive lines, which has helped an already talented running back room take off. Hill Jr. highlighted how important the offensive line's ability to create holes for the run game has been this season.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Man, law firm. I mean, like you said, it starts with them, the big guys. They get it all going for us. They're the big guys that have go out there and execute every play, every single play, which is everything, especially from being a running back. We need them more than anything.”

“So to have my big guys out there, executing, blocking for me and my other brothers, and just staying dialed in, it's truly amazing. And those guys, they can help you with anything, being a running back, our protection scans, and all that, it's just easy to point out one of those guys and just helping each other. So it's really a blessing to have unique guys like that blocking for us every play.”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES