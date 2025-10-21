Ducks Digest

Tez Johnson And Bo Nix's Unique Adoption Story Grabs Attention In NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson is turning heads in the NFL with his touchdowns, acrobatic backflips, and compelling personal story. On Monday Night Football, Johnson’s adoption story with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was highlighted... a touching tale that longtime Ducks fans already know and cherish.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson is turning heads in the NFL with his touchdowns, acrobatic backflips, and compelling personal story. The former Oregon Ducks standout still holds records in Eugene and is quickly emerging as one of the most productive seventh-round picks of the draft.

On Monday Night Football, Johnson’s adoption story with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was highlighted... a touching tale that longtime Ducks fans already know and cherish.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) reacts during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymon
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) reacts during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Tez Johnson And Bo Nix's Unique Adoption Story

At age 15, Johnson was adopted by the family of former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, after experiencing a challenging home life in his early years. Football became his refuge, and he fell in love with the Ducks, mesmerized by the green and yellow on TV.

Today, Johnson hopes to inspire kids who’ve faced difficult upbringings like his own, all while maintaining a close bond with his biological family.

His biological family saw his first Oregon game in Indianapolis when the Ducks beat Penn State to win the 2024 Big Ten Championship.

Johnson delivered the standout performance of his final Oregon season in that matchup, hauling in 11 catches for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown, earning MVP honors in Oregon’s 45-37 win.

Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson Previews the Ohio State Buckeyes in an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus
Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson Previews the Ohio State Buckeyes in an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus / bri amaranthus

"I told them, this is the first game y'all coming to, I'll give you all a show," Johnson said, getting choked up, after the win. "I promise you that. For me, it was just, I don't know if words can explain it, my mom, just seeing the tears in her eyes being able to watch me play on a stage like this. My family had never seen it before."

"Just being able to get them to the game, words can't explain," Johnson continued. "It's something you dream about. And when that time happens and it's being able to get checked off your bucket list, you don't take it for granted."

Johnson became the first receiver ever to be named the Big Ten Championship Most Valuable Player. His 181 receiving yards are the most ever in a Big Ten Championship Game and 11 catches were second most.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver tez johnson, MVP of Big Ten Championship game vs. Penn State
Oregon Ducks wide receiver tez johnson, MVP of Big Ten Championship game vs. Penn State / oregon duck

Johnson Opens Up About Biological Family

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Johnson opened up about his relationship with his biological family.

For his birthday in May 2024, Johnson celebrated with family in Eugene, flying in his birth mom, stepdad, cousin, brother, and sister for their first-ever visit. Johnson was eager to share the life he’d built at Oregon. Excited for his mom’s cooking and a tour of the Ducks’ facilities, he watched as she insisted on heading straight from the airport to Autzen Stadium and the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex... Ready to see the places that had shaped her son.

“I talked about it so much as a kid, it’s surreal for her,” Johnson told Oregon Ducks SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Johnson Shining In Tampa Bay

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during the second half agai
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during the second half against the Liberty Flames in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fast forward to 2025, and Johnson is already exceeding expectations in Tampa Bay. He’s scored a touchdown in each of the Buccaneers’ last two games and has totaled nine receptions over the past three, earning increasing targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield with each outing.

From overcoming a challenging childhood to proving doubters wrong in the NFL, Johnson’s journey is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of family. Whether in Eugene or Tampa Bay, he’s proving that talent, heart, and determination can turn any story into an inspiring one.

And Ducks fans couldn't be more proud.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

