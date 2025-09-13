Ducks Digest

Three Plays That Prove Oregon Receiver Dakorien Moore's Status As Best True Freshman

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore is proving to be among the top true freshmen in the nation. After his big first half against the Northwestern Wildcats, what are Moore's best plays so far?

Lily Crane

In this story:

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks got off to a 17-0 first half against the Northwestern Wildcats. Even though it wasn’t quite as convincing a start as the Ducks’ first two games, the Oregon offense impressed early.

Other than punting on the first drive of the game, quarterback Dante Moore ushered his team down the field. Starring on the offense early was wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

The freshman receiver caught four passes for 49 yards in the first half to lead all receivers. He recorded five receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks of the season, nearing those totals in the first half alone.

With leading running back Noah Whittington listed as questionable before the game and not seeing any time in the backfield versus the Wildcats, the receivers became even more important.

Moore’s first half performance caught the attention of football fanatics and begged the question: what are his top plays through three games?

Moore Eludes Wildcats Defense

The Moore-to-Moore quarterback-receiver connection has proved to be strong early in the season.

The Oregon quarterback found his true freshman receiver on a seven-yard pass in the first quarter. After the catch, Moore dodged the initial defender and skipped past the second Wildcats, causing him to miss the tackle.

He set up the Ducks at the Northwestern two-yard line, foreshadowing a Jayden Limar rushing touchdown.

First Collegiate Touchdown

It only took three plays for the true freshman to add to the scoring column against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. A long 65-yard reception displayed Moore’s speed and elusiveness.

“Dakorien is a great route runner, and pre-snap feels kind of an internal pressure, and Noah (Whittington) did a great job picking them up," Dante Moore said about the play. "But, felt like I need to escape out, and the corner just had his eyes in the backfield and (Moore) made sure that when he caught the ball, he had to make a play with the ball in his hands, and he scored.”

The receiver seems to always be in the right place at the right time. His first receiving touchdown was an example of his ability to get downfield in a hurry and deceive opposing teams.

Pancake Block

A play that received a lot of attention came in Moore’s collegiate debut. The freshman showed what type of mindset he brings with a pancake block in the endzone.

His block downfield made it possible for veteran wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. to notch the 14-yard receiving touchdown.

Against Northwestern, Moore once again proved his willingness to be on the physical side of the play. During freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr.’s 66-yards rushing touchdown, Moore chased after multiple Wildcats to try and clear a path for Hill.

At the end of the play, it was just three Northwestern players and Moore trailing Hill, who ultimately found the endzone.

