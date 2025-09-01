Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Run-Blocking Grade Puts Nation On Notice

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore was among the true freshmen who stood out in the Oregon Ducks' victory over the Montana State Bobcats. How did Moore's blocking grade compare to his teammates'? What did his team say about his debut?

Lily Crane

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore
EUGENE – The No. 7 Oregon Ducks’ season opener against the Montana State Bobcats previewed what’s in store for years to come.

Between the impressive play of running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., as well as the standout play of wide receiver Dakorien Moore, the Ducks’ freshmen exceeded expectations in the first game.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Oregon’s players, and Moore was among the highest-rated Ducks.

Moore’s Run Blocking

dakorien moore oregon ducks dan lanning montana state bobcats wide receiver gary bryant jr. malik benson run blocking
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore

Not only was Moore one of the top overall rated players with a 75.2 PFF grade, but he also scored a high run-blocking grade.

The five-star recruit notched a 90.1 run blocking grade. Moore already proved in his first game as a true freshman that’s he willing to put in the extra work to contribute to winning football.

“Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands, but he’s electric without the ball in his hands,” wide receiver Malik Benson said. “Now once people see that on film they’ll know he’s not just a pass-catching receiver. He can do it all. That’s a young guy doing that. If everyone’s doing that then we’re going to be a scary group to go against.”

dakorien moore oregon ducks dan lanning montana state bobcats wide receiver gary bryant jr. malik benson run blocking
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) leaps over Montana State Bobcats defensive back Bryant Meredith (6) during the first half at Autzen Stadium.

Moore’s debut was highlighted by a pancake block in the end zone on a play on which veteran wideout Gary Bryant Jr. caught a 14-yard touchdown pass.

“I know we can be explosive down the field,” Bryant said. “But if we can be a wide out team that can block on the perimeter and put guys in the ground and pancake them, that’s an amazing feeling.”

dakorien moore oregon ducks dan lanning montana state bobcats wide receiver gary bryant jr. malik benson run blocking
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) after a touchdown scored by wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during the second half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.

Moore caught three passes for 26 yards. He also displayed his versatility, tallying two carries for 17 yards. Moore also found himself on various highlight reels when he hurdled over a Bobcats defender.

But his pancake block showed that he’s willing to put in the extra mile and do things on the field that aren’t as pretty.

“I’m really proud of that play. He was blocking the wrong guy, but he was blocking his ass off,” Lanning said. “That’s what’s exciting. We can make full-speed mistakes and then we can make them full-speed and do an unbelievable job for our team, that’s huge.”

Top Graded Performers

dakorien moore oregon ducks dan lanning montana state bobcats wide receiver gary bryant jr. malik benson run blocking
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) hugs Montana State Bobcats defensive tackle Josaiah Asuega (94) after a game at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon’s veteran players and key transfers led the team in overall PFF grades, as well as notching high grades in certain categories.

Overall Leaders:

  • Matayo Uiagalelei (EDGE): 87.8 overall
  • Alex Harkey (Right Tackle): 87.2 overall
  • Dakorien Moore (Wide Receiver): 75.2 overall
  • Noah Whittington (Running Back): 74.0 overall
  • A’Mauri Washington (Defensive Tackle): 73.9 overall

Notably, Uiagalelei registered a pair of sacks in the first game after recording 10.5 in 2024. He’s expressed his intentions of chasing after the program’s single season record as he looks to make himself a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Washington’s rating is also notable, as he steps into a larger role this season. Washington also recorded a 76.7 run defense in the opener despite having a low tackling grade.

Individual Grades:

  • Isaiah World (Offensive Tackle): 87.6 pass-blocking
  • Kenyon Sadiq (Tight End): 84.2 run-blocking
  • Dillon Thieneman (Safety): 82.3 tackling

Published
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

