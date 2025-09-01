Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Run-Blocking Grade Puts Nation On Notice
EUGENE – The No. 7 Oregon Ducks’ season opener against the Montana State Bobcats previewed what’s in store for years to come.
Between the impressive play of running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., as well as the standout play of wide receiver Dakorien Moore, the Ducks’ freshmen exceeded expectations in the first game.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Oregon’s players, and Moore was among the highest-rated Ducks.
Moore’s Run Blocking
Not only was Moore one of the top overall rated players with a 75.2 PFF grade, but he also scored a high run-blocking grade.
The five-star recruit notched a 90.1 run blocking grade. Moore already proved in his first game as a true freshman that’s he willing to put in the extra work to contribute to winning football.
“Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands, but he’s electric without the ball in his hands,” wide receiver Malik Benson said. “Now once people see that on film they’ll know he’s not just a pass-catching receiver. He can do it all. That’s a young guy doing that. If everyone’s doing that then we’re going to be a scary group to go against.”
Moore’s debut was highlighted by a pancake block in the end zone on a play on which veteran wideout Gary Bryant Jr. caught a 14-yard touchdown pass.
“I know we can be explosive down the field,” Bryant said. “But if we can be a wide out team that can block on the perimeter and put guys in the ground and pancake them, that’s an amazing feeling.”
Moore caught three passes for 26 yards. He also displayed his versatility, tallying two carries for 17 yards. Moore also found himself on various highlight reels when he hurdled over a Bobcats defender.
But his pancake block showed that he’s willing to put in the extra mile and do things on the field that aren’t as pretty.
“I’m really proud of that play. He was blocking the wrong guy, but he was blocking his ass off,” Lanning said. “That’s what’s exciting. We can make full-speed mistakes and then we can make them full-speed and do an unbelievable job for our team, that’s huge.”
Top Graded Performers
Oregon’s veteran players and key transfers led the team in overall PFF grades, as well as notching high grades in certain categories.
Overall Leaders:
- Matayo Uiagalelei (EDGE): 87.8 overall
- Alex Harkey (Right Tackle): 87.2 overall
- Dakorien Moore (Wide Receiver): 75.2 overall
- Noah Whittington (Running Back): 74.0 overall
- A’Mauri Washington (Defensive Tackle): 73.9 overall
Notably, Uiagalelei registered a pair of sacks in the first game after recording 10.5 in 2024. He’s expressed his intentions of chasing after the program’s single season record as he looks to make himself a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Washington’s rating is also notable, as he steps into a larger role this season. Washington also recorded a 76.7 run defense in the opener despite having a low tackling grade.
Individual Grades:
- Isaiah World (Offensive Tackle): 87.6 pass-blocking
- Kenyon Sadiq (Tight End): 84.2 run-blocking
- Dillon Thieneman (Safety): 82.3 tackling