Three Reasons Why the Oregon Ducks Have An Edge On USC
The No. 8-ranked Oregon Ducks will host the No. 17 USC Trojans in Eugene in what is a matchup that meets every criterion for college football madness. A legacy rivalry, playoff stakes, NFL draft stock, legendary coaching matchup, and as good a home-field environment as anyone could ask for in football.
The game will be tightly contested as both are nationally ranked in the top-20 for a reason, but there are three areas where Oregon has a decisive advantage over the USC Trojans and their high-powered attack led by a slew of offensive playmakers. Here’s why Oregon should win the game on Saturday.
Quarterback Play:
While USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has been impressive this season, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been a level above. Throughout major injuries to the wide receiver room, shuffling along the offensive line, driving rain on game-winning drives, and nagging injuries of his own, Moore has risen to the occasion for the Ducks and projects as a potential top-five pick for the NFL Draft should he elect to leave after this season.
Completing 72.8 percent of his passes and boasting 21 passing touchdowns, Moore’s accuracy and poise are on par with the elites of the college football landscape, and he’s done more with less at certain points in the season. Again, both quarterbacks are good; Moore is better. Advantage Ducks.
Battle in the Trenches:
On both sides of the ball, the Ducks have the advantage in the trenches. The Ducks feature arguably the best offensive line in college football with multiple top-100 draft prospects such as Isaiah World, USC transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, and Iapani Laloulu. They were recently named finalists for the Joe Moore Award, annually bestowed upon the best offensive line in college football.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks have first-round talents Matayo Uiagalelei and A’mauri Washington. USC transfer Bear Alexander has come in strong this season and regained the form that once had him earning first-round chatter. Teitum Tuioti has been a force to be reckoned with opposite Uiagalelei as well.
Autzen Stadium:
Autzen isn’t one of the largest stadiums in the country, but it is one of the loudest. Stadium design and acoustics aside, the pure passion from Duck fans is on par with any fan base in America. It will be an atmosphere for the books. A rivalry renewed, ESPN College Gameday in town, College Football Playoff implications, and above all, pride is on the line.
Lanning is 22-2 at home during his tenure as Oregon's coach. The Autzen crowd is a major factor why. USC has played in rowdy environments this season, but nothing will prepare them for what Saturday is about to present when kickoff ensues. Another decided advantage for the Ducks.
Oregon will still have its hands full slowing down the impressive Lincoln Riley-led offense that the Trojans will bring to Eugene. USC is a top-ranked team for a reason. They have just as much on the line as Oregon does. However, these three advantages give Oregon the edge in this crucial matchup.