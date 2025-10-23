Tight End Grade Puts Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq in National Spotlight
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was among the players who dominated in the No. 6 Ducks’ bounce-back win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in week 8.
Sadiq was fairly quiet in Oregon’s first loss of the season against Indiana the game prior. He tallied two receptions, which was his lowest total since Sept. 13. Sadiq found the endzone twice versus Rutgers, tying a career high for a single game.
The performance earned Sadiq the top Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade nationally among tight ends for week 8.
Top Tight End Grade
In addition to the pair of touchdown receptions, Sadiq caught four passes for 80 yards – a 20-yard average. He earned a 92.1 PFF grade.
"It was great. It was a lot of fun to get out there and run some deeper-level routes and stuff," Sadiq said about the performance. "I think everyone had fun in that first half."
Sadiq continues to showcase a variety of skills that are coveted in a tight end. He can block, he can hurdle over defenders, he’s athletic and has elite speed at his position. The tight end has been on the receiving end of five touchdown passes from quarterback Dante Moore this season.
“That's Superman,” Moore said. “Having Kenyon at tight end, his speed, his awareness and his confidence in route running, I just love to have him as a tight end. The O-Line gave me great time and he's always going to be open. It just feels good to see him back himself.”
“Everybody knows he does great hurdles and great trucks, but his route running is something that is big with him and he did a great job today,” Moore continued. “I feel like overall I just fed the guys. Always, you've got to get the playmakers the ball and they did a great job.”
The junior continues to raise his NFL Draft stock. Many analysts believe that he’s the undisputed top tight end in the class and that he’ll go in the first round.
Sadiq To Replicate Rutgers Performance In Week 9?
The performance against the Scarlet Knights was Sadiq’s first multiple-touchdown showing of 2025 – and the first since he did it against Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championship game.
The Ducks return to Autzen Stadium, where Sadiq has the chance to put on a show against Wisconsin in front of the home crowd.
"Coming out the gate, the coaches made an emphasis on how tight ends need to have a great week, tight ends and tackles,” Sadiq said about the approach to playing against the Badgers. “They’re some great players, not only rushing but defending the run as well. So, it’ll be a good test for us on the edge.”
Sadiq was slow to get up following his second touchdown catch in New Jersey and received treatment on the sideline last week. The tight end told the media on Tuesday that he’ll be good to go despite the injury scare.
Coach Dan Lanning said that Sadiq wasn’t as involved in practice ahead of the Hoosiers matchup, but increased practice involvement ahead of the Rutgers game allowed the team to utilize him more. Lanning said his involvement this week will be key to opportunities versus the Badgers.