Tight Ends Terrance Ferguson, Colston Loveland Turning Heads At NFL Combine
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is suiting up for the 2025 NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis.
Ferguson is currently projected as a 4th round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in late April according to NFL Mock Draft Database.
What Did Terrance Ferguson Say At NFL Combine?
Terrance Ferguson spoke on Thursday morning about the Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton’s comments about finding a “joker” offensive chess piece.
"Versatile. I think that’s something I take pride in, being able to do everything,” Ferguson said. “Being a fluid athlete in the middle of the field. That’s something I’d love to do…Be able to own the middle of the field and be that athlete.”
Ferguson is confident that he will be able to be that “fluid athlete” at the next level.
“I definitely think I have that ability,” Ferguson said.
A Colorado native, Ferguson had an unofficial interview with the Broncos. Ferguson said he's love to paly for his hometown team and be reunited with former Oregon quarterback, current Denver starter Bo Nix. With Nix throwing to Ferguson in 2023, the tight end totaled 42 catches for 414 yards and a career-high six touchdowns.
“Growing up in Denver, everyone’s a Broncos fan," Ferguson said per 9News. "To be able to play with a teammate (Nix) you had a great relationship with, won a lot of games with – I’d say even more than that off the field me and Bo have a great relationship.”
“I’m still really good friends with Bo,’’ Ferguson continued. “Keep up with him. Obviously being from Denver my whole family roots for the Broncos. Especially when we have a couple guys there, we have Troy (Franklin), Bo, Alex Forsyth, we have a lot of Ducks over there. But I’ve been able to watch him and he did a great job."
A Stacked Tight End Class
Terrance Ferguson is ranked as the No. 7 tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft class per CBS Sports Draft Prospect Rankings. At the top of this list is Michigan Wolverines tight Colston Loveland. Loveland is projected to be a middle to late first round pick according to NFL Mock Draft Database.
However, Loveland has been in the headlines for a recent shoulder surgery. His surgeon has confirmed that Loveland will be fully cleared for NFL minicamp, but the injury certainly turns some heads at the Combine. Loveland met with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.
Right behind him is Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren. Warren is projected in some mock drafts to even be selected ahead of Loveland. NFL Mock Draft Database has Warren being taken No. 12 overall.
Potential NFL Team Fits for Terrance Ferguson
The Broncos are a team to keep an eye on. Ferguson played the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Oregon with Nix. These two already have chemistry together.
Another team to look out for are the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser reported from Ferguson’s media session on Thursday that Ferguson had an informal meeting with the Seahawks.
Terrance Ferguson Player Comparison
A player that Terrance Ferguson has been compared to by NFL Draft Buzz is Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. Otton was taken by Tampa Bay in 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Otton played his college football career for the Washington Huskies from 2018 through 2022. He totaled 91 catches for 1,026 yards, and nine touchdowns.
Otton has turned into one of the better tight ends in the NFL. For the Buccaneers in 2024, he had his best season. Otton hauled in 59 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.
Terrance Ferguson’s College Career
Terrance Ferguson is listed at 6-6, 230 pounds. He played all four of his collegiate football career with the Oregon Ducks from 2021 through 2024. Ferguson got better each year and finished his Oregon career with 134 catches for 1,537 yards, and 16 touchdowns.
Ferguson received First-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 with 42 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns. He also earned Third-team All-Big Ten in 2024 with career highs in catches with 43 and yards with 591. He also had three touchdown receptions.