Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Injury Update After Offseason Procedure
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix played through multiple injuries in his first season in the NFL. The former Oregon Ducks star had an offseason procedure but the good news is, Nix is already working out at the team facility, according to Broncos general manager George Paton.
The procedure was not related to his back injury: fractures his sustained in a Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The procedure addressed an ankle injury that pre-dated being drafted, according to Denver insider, 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
“I’m not going to talk about injuries, but he’s fine," Broncos general manager George Paton said the former Duck Nix at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He’s back in the facility. He’s working out. He’s going to be good.”
Nix shattered expectations to become a contender for NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The Oregon-fan favorite was drafted with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Broncos coach Sean Payton also said at the combine that Nix had been dealing with turf toe during the season. So, Nix fought through multiple injuries in 2024 while leading Denver to the NFL Playoffs or the first time since their Super Bowl run in 2015.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, former teammate and brother Tez Johnson gave his insight into Nix's competitive, fiery side.
"That's how passionate he is about the game of football and being better and competing," Johnson told Amaranthus. "He competes at a high level. Everything he does is at a high level. He's competing. He wants to be first in everything. He doesn't settle for anything. If he put his mind to something, he's going to do it, no matter what. It's unbelievable."
Payton believes he has the best rookie quarterback in Nix, who was the sixth quarterback drafted in his class.
"He told us Friday in our meeting that he thinks he's got the best quarterback in the class," NFL on CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said. "He repeatedly said that watching Bo Nix get better every single week makes him love coaching."
Nix has joined NFL and Broncos legend Peyton Manning in the Denver history books. Nix and Manning are the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive home games.
Of course, none of this success is shocking to Ducks fans, who witnessed Nix dominate ar Oregon. In 2023, Nix broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
The Heisman Trophy finalist Nix was picked by PFF as the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, before the 2024 season. Nix changed that narrative with his excellent play, ability to lead and fight through the aforementioned injuries.
Manning also had some nice things to say about the young quarterback's future.
"Bo is in a great situation," Manning said "Sean (Payton)'s system has answers, and that's what you want as a quarterback. Bo had all the experience in college; it's impossible to have more experience. And he's gotten chemistry with his wide receivers. He's gotten better every week."