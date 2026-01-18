Why Oregon Ducks Are Perfect Fit For Transfer EDGE Bleu Dantzler
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks staff has been active in the portal as the transfer program looks to add key pieces to its roster. Former Oregon State Beavers EDGE Bleu Dantzler is one of the latest players joining the Ducks, staying in the state to continue his collegiate career.
Dantzler spent just one season with the Beavers before entering the portal. Despite seeing game action one time in 2025, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are gaining a talented athlete who can develop into a key player.
Dantzler announced his decision to transfer to Oregon via his Instagram.
Bleu Dantzler’s Potential With Oregon Ducks
Dantzler joined Oregon State as a three-star recruit, a top 10 prospect from Arizona, according to 247Sports. In his senior season of high school, he recorded 11 sacks, 37 tackles, three forced fumbles, and 24 quarterback hurries.
He showed his potential in high school, but has yet to show his skills at the college level. Dantzler only appeared in one game, against the Washington State Cougars, in which he recorded just one tackle.
Transferring to Oregon, the edge rusher is heading to a program that has a strong history of developing defensive players. Since Lanning took over the program, Oregon’s defense has been a dominant unit.
One of the stars of Oregon's defense in 2025 was linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who joined the football team as a walk-on in 2022, initially committing to the program for Baseball in 2021. Despite not playing football since high school, Boettcher developed into an elite player with Oregon, finishing 2025 as the team’s leading tackler.
MORE: Quarterback Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend
MORE: Oregon Transfer Quarterback Austin Novosad Finds Surprising New Home
MORE: Ranking Oregon's Top Transfer Portal Additions
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon Ducks Bolstering Defenive Line
The Oregon Ducks have reached 28 transfer portal departures, but the addition of Dantzler shows the team is addressing the needed positions.
Oregon has lost several defensive linemen through the portal, including two edge rushers, Blake Purchase and Tobi Haastrup. Bringing in a developmental player such as Dantzler provides key depth to the defensive line and a potential star in the making.
Dantzler is the second player of the position to commit to Oregon, joining former Clemson Tigers edge Markus Dixon, who can also play tight end. Neither Dantzler nor Dixon has really seen the field at a college level and will be players for Lanning and the staff to develop.
The addition of Dantzler put the Oregon Ducks at over 10 portal additions. Also joining the team on the defensive line is former four-star JUCO recruit Jerome Simmons. Simmons spent the 2025 season with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and has a chance to compete for playing time in 2026.
The Ducks are adding key depth that will help bolster the defensive line, which will have notable returning players in the fall, including Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and A’Mauri Washington.
Tuioti led the Ducks in sacks last season (9.5) while Uiagalelei was not far behind with six. Washington was a playmaker as well, with 33 total tackles and seven passes defended.
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811