Denver Broncos Trade Up, Draft Oregon's Troy Franklin: Reunited With QB Bo Nix, Chance To Start?
Wide receiver Troy Franklin was drafted to the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft. Denver traded up to reunite Franklin with his former Oregon football teammate Bo Nix. The Broncos drafted Nix with the No. 12-overall selection in part due to his 'super intelligence.'
Denver is turning into the Pro Ducks capital in the NFL, between Franklin, Nix and center Alex Forsyth.
When Nix got the draft call from Broncos Coach Sean Payton, Nix asked, "You want to win a Super Bowl?"
Franklin has elite speed and is Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11).
FIT WITH Broncos
Franklin is poised to be a valuable secondary option for a top receiver or a potent deep threat for a team needing immediate enhancement in their aerial attack.
Franklin's skill in dodging defenders and creating separation after catching crossing routes across all three levels is a key attribute.
CONTRACT
PRO COMPARISONS
The pro comparison made by NFL.com for Troy Franklin was Chris Olave, the standout receiver selected No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Olave has totaled 159 receptions, 2,165 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns in 31 games.
FUN FACT
At Oregon, Franklin recorded a catch in 30 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the school's history.
COLLEGE CAREER
Franklin had an outstanding 2023 season at Oregon, setting several single-season records, including 1,383 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and eight 100-yard receiving games. His 81 receptions were the second-most in Oregon's history for a single season.
Named a first-team All-Pac-12 and a consensus second-team All-American, Franklin was a primary target for Bo Nix, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist, playing in Oregon’s first 13 games before opting out of the Fiesta Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Nationally, he ranked sixth with an average of 106.4 receiving yards per game and was tied for third with 14 receiving touchdowns. He was one of the few receivers nationally to surpass 1,300 receiving yards and one of just five in the FBS to achieve double-digit touchdown receptions and average at least 100.0 receiving yards per game during the season.