Ducks Digest

Top Teams Are Pulling Away In Updated Big Ten Power Rankings

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 in a wet and rainy game at Autzen Stadium. Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana Hoosiers have separated from the pack in the Big Ten, but there has been constant movement behind them in the Big Ten power rankings.

Cory Pappas

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks improved to 7-1 on the season with a home win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The top three teams in the Big Ten power rankings remain unchanged while the rest had major movement after this week's slate of games.

Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10

Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Power Rankings Dan Lanning Wisconsin Badgers Autzen Stadium Eugene
Indiana Head Coach Curt CIgnetti makes notes during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State had a bye week, but they remain right where they are at No. 1.

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 8-0 (Last Week: 2)

Indiana ended the UCLA fairytale winning streak with a dominating 56-6 win. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to be the Heisman trophy frontrunner and possibly the first quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

3. Oregon Ducks: 7-1 (Last Week: 3)

Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Power Rankings Dan Lanning Wisconsin Badgers Autzen Stadium Eugene
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It wasn't pretty against Wisconsin, but the Ducks came out with a low scoring 21-7 win. There is a pretty clear gap between the top three teams in the Big Ten and everybody else.

4. USC Trojans: 5-2 (Last Week: 5)

USC had a bye week and moves up a spot with some of the results around them.

5. Michigan Wolverines: 6-2 (Last Week: 6)

Michigan continued their winning ways against the rival Michigan State Spartans. The run game was the reason. They rushed for 276 yards while quarterback Bryce Underwood only had to throw for 86 yards. If the Wolverines want to make a playoff push, they must run the table.

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win

MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint

MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News 

6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-2 (Last Week: 7)

Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Power Rankings Dan Lanning Wisconsin Badgers Autzen Stadium Eugene
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs with the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Joey Gerlach (19) tries to tackle him Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa had their most impressive showing off the season with a 41-3 win over Minnesota. The Hawkeyes only two losses this season came by a combined eight points to Iowa State and Indiana. They have a bye week before they host Oregon, which could be a statement game for them.

7. Washington Huskies: 6-2 (Last Week: 8)

Washington used their home field advantage and beat the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Huskies looked like a completely different team than what they were a week ago on the road against Michigan, scoring 42 points compared to the 7 scored in Ann Arbor.

8. Illinois Fighting Illini : 5-3 (Last Week: 4)

Illinois took the biggest fall in the power rankings this week. They have been given the benefit of the doubt in their other two losses because they were to the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the land even though they were blown out. The 42-25 loss at Washington takes them way down.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6-2 (Last Week: NR)

Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Power Rankings Dan Lanning Wisconsin Badgers Autzen Stadium Eugene
Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (6) runs with the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt (11) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska is back in the top ten after a 28-21 win over Northwestern. The Wildcats were winners of their previous four games, so it was a good win for the Cornhuskers.

10. Northwestern Wildcats: 5-3 (Last Week: 9)

Northwestern drops a spot with their loss at Nebraska. The Wildcats are playing good football so they still round out the top 10.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football