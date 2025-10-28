Top Teams Are Pulling Away In Updated Big Ten Power Rankings
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks improved to 7-1 on the season with a home win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The top three teams in the Big Ten power rankings remain unchanged while the rest had major movement after this week's slate of games.
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State had a bye week, but they remain right where they are at No. 1.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 8-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana ended the UCLA fairytale winning streak with a dominating 56-6 win. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to be the Heisman trophy frontrunner and possibly the first quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
3. Oregon Ducks: 7-1 (Last Week: 3)
It wasn't pretty against Wisconsin, but the Ducks came out with a low scoring 21-7 win. There is a pretty clear gap between the top three teams in the Big Ten and everybody else.
4. USC Trojans: 5-2 (Last Week: 5)
USC had a bye week and moves up a spot with some of the results around them.
5. Michigan Wolverines: 6-2 (Last Week: 6)
Michigan continued their winning ways against the rival Michigan State Spartans. The run game was the reason. They rushed for 276 yards while quarterback Bryce Underwood only had to throw for 86 yards. If the Wolverines want to make a playoff push, they must run the table.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win
MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-2 (Last Week: 7)
Iowa had their most impressive showing off the season with a 41-3 win over Minnesota. The Hawkeyes only two losses this season came by a combined eight points to Iowa State and Indiana. They have a bye week before they host Oregon, which could be a statement game for them.
7. Washington Huskies: 6-2 (Last Week: 8)
Washington used their home field advantage and beat the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Huskies looked like a completely different team than what they were a week ago on the road against Michigan, scoring 42 points compared to the 7 scored in Ann Arbor.
8. Illinois Fighting Illini : 5-3 (Last Week: 4)
Illinois took the biggest fall in the power rankings this week. They have been given the benefit of the doubt in their other two losses because they were to the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the land even though they were blown out. The 42-25 loss at Washington takes them way down.
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6-2 (Last Week: NR)
Nebraska is back in the top ten after a 28-21 win over Northwestern. The Wildcats were winners of their previous four games, so it was a good win for the Cornhuskers.
10. Northwestern Wildcats: 5-3 (Last Week: 9)
Northwestern drops a spot with their loss at Nebraska. The Wildcats are playing good football so they still round out the top 10.