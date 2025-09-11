Big Ten Running Backs Rankings: Multiple Oregon Ducks in Top 10
Oregon Ducks’ running backs Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Jayden Limar have been running wild so far this season through two games. Pro Football Focus is high on all of them; ranking Whittington, Davison, and Limar in the top 10 running backs for the Big Ten.
Three Oregon Running Backs Ranked in Top 10 of Big Ten
Pro Football Focus released their top 10 grades for Big Ten running backs. Oregon has three players in this while no other Big Ten team had more than two. Here is the complete top 10 and their grades.
1. Antwan Ramond, 90.1 (Rutgers Scarlet Knights)
2. Bo Jackson, 87.9 (Ohio State Buckeyes)
3. Jonah Coleman, 86.9 (Washington Huskies)
4. Noah Whittington, 81.1 (Oregon Ducks)
5. Jordon Davison, 80.3 (Oregon Ducks)
6. Grant Washington, 80 (Minnesota Golden Gophers)
7. Waymond Jordan, 79.7 (USC Trojans)
8. Roman Hemby, 78.9 (Indiana Hoosiers)
9. Jayden Limar, 78.3 (Oregon Ducks)
10. Adam Mohammed, 76.8 (Washington Huskies)
The Oregon Ducks are 2-0 this season. They have outscored their opponents; the Montana State Bobcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys by a combined score of 128-16. A big reason for this has been their dominant rushing attack on the ground.
Oregon's Running Back Room
Noah Whittington has been the most impressive Oregon running back this season. On just 14 carries, he has 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This is good for an average of 11.4 yards per carry. Whittington is ranked as the No. 4 highest graded running back in the Big Ten, and for good reason.
Right behind Whittington at No. 5 is Jordon Davison. Davison has nine carries this season for 32 yards and leads all Ducks skill position players in touchdowns with four.
No. 9 is Jayden Limar. On nine carries, Limar has 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 11.9 yards per carry.
Overall, there have been 12 Ducks to get a carry this season. On 76 total team carries, Oregon has rushed for 565 yards and 10 touchdowns. This is a staggering average of 7.4 yards per carry. It looks like coach Dan Lanning has an abundance of options out of the backfield, which is a good sign for what Oregon hopes to be a long season deep into January.
Oregon Ducks’ First Road Test of 2025
Oregon will take it to the road for the first time this season when they face off against the Northwestern Wildcats. It will be an early kick off for this game and is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sep. 13. It is the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week and will be broadcast on FOX.
Northwestern is 1-1 this season with a road loss to the Tulane Green Wave and a home win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.