Updated College Football Playoff Odds: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
In 2024, the Oregon Ducks had an undefeated regular season, becoming the No. 1 team in the nation ahead of the College Football Playoff. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks did not end the season the way they wanted, with a loss in the quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but the attention turns towards the 2025 season.
The Oregon Ducks will have some big changes to the roster, including a new starting quarterback leading the team. Even with losing players to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks are trending towards being one of the top teams in the nation once again.
Ducks College Football Playoff Appearance Odds
In the Big Ten preseason media poll, the Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the conference, with high expectations. The Oregon Ducks have -235 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to make the College Football Playoff this season.
The Ducks have the third-highest odds in the Big Ten, sitting behind the Penn State Nittany Lions with -290 odds and the Ohio State Buckeyes at -325.
In addition to making the postseason, the Oregon Ducks have +1100 odds to win the national championship this season. If Lanning's team can get the offense to gain momentum quickly, the Ducks have a clear path to go on a postseason run.
Oregon’s Path To College Football Playoff Run
The first step to making the 12-team bracket for the Oregon Ducks will be to figure out the quarterback position. Quarterback Dante Moore is the projected starter, and the Ducks will use the summer to hone his skills. Moore transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season and sat behind current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a year.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Not Wide Open?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Slammed by NFL Analyst in Lead up To Training Camp
MORE: New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough Signs Unprecedented Rookie Contract
While Moore is expected to start week one, the Ducks also have quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Luke Moga competing for the role. Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are planning to test each quarterback throughout the summer to ensure that by the regular season, what the players do on the field comes naturally to them.
“We have to do things frequently and so often in practice that they become second nature to our players in games. I don’t want to ever be asking to do something on game day that they haven’t already replicated in summer and spring and practice in the fall. We want them to do stuff that’s routine,” Lanning said on "Always College Football."
The Oregon Ducks will open up the season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug 30. This is a matchup the Ducks should be able to control. The game will take place at Autzen Stadium, giving the Ducks homefield advatage.
With the strength of the opponent, Moore will have time to adjust to the offense, and Lanning will likely be able to at least the other quarterbacks a couple of snaps to see what they can do.
After Montana State, the Ducks will face Oklahoma State, Northwestern, and Oregon State. This could be a good adjustment period for Oregon, who open up with an easier schedule before having to face the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Strength Of Schedule
Oregon will travel to face Penn State on Sept. 27. While it is already a tough matchup, it will also be Penn State’s White Out, making it the toughest environment the Ducks expect to play in this season. The Nittany Lions have many returning players, including quarterback Drew Allar, and this could be Oregon's toughest matchup of the season.
The Ducks have improved each season under Lanning and have had a consistently strong defense. With not having the most challenging schedule in the conference, the Ducks could have the chance to make another playoff run, looking to make it further than the quarterfinals.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.