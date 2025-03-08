Updated National Championship Odds Reveal Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rivalry Brewing
After winning the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day are the favorites to defend their national championship at the end of the 2025 season. The Buckeyes have the best betting odds to win the national title at +650 (all odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook), but Ohio State is not the sole favorite.
The Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns also have odds of +650. Behind the Buckeyes, Ducks, and Longhorns sit the Georgia Bulldogs at +700. In the next tier, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stand alone with odds of +1200. With no clear favorite, next year's college football season is sure to be an entertaining one.
This year, the Buckeyes defeated both Oregon and Texas en route to winning the 2025 National Championship. Tied with the best odds, could any of them meet again in next year's postseason? A new rivalry is certainly brewing between the Buckeyes and the Ducks after Oregon joined the Big Ten in 2024.
The Ducks got the best of Ohio State in the regular season, but the Buckeyes dominated Oregon the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The two teams will not face each other in the 2025 regular season, but they could meet in the conference championship game.
Per FanDuel, the Buckeyes are favored to win the Big Ten at +185. Oregon's odds are close behind, +230. Behind the Ducks are Penn State (+360), Michigan (+800), and Indiana (+2500).
In the SEC, Texas is the favorite to win the conference with odds of +230. The Longhorns have high expectations now that quarterback Arch Manning is taking over the starting role.
Georgia beat the Longhorns in the 2024 SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs have the second-best odds (+370) behind Texas. Alabama and Tennessee are tied at +700 to win the SEC in 2025.
Under the leadership of coach Dan Lanning, Oregon is primed to compete for national titles, and Vegas seems to agree. It's no secret that the goal for the Lanning and the Ducks is to win the College Football Playoff. The Oregon coach spoke about his dreams with NBC Sports' Maria Taylor during the 2024 season.
“Number one goal is help my people reach their dreams and goals and aspirations,” Lanning said to Taylor. “I feel like I’m living my dream every day, so the number one goal in there is that. To help the other people in the organization, the players that come play for me get to live their dream, ‘cause I’m living mine. Number two: win a national championship here at Oregon.”
Here are the top-15 teams with the best betting odds winning next year's national championship. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
+650 Ohio State
+650 Texas
+650 Oregon
+700 Georgia
+800 Penn State
+1200 Notre Dame
+1600 Tennessee
+1600 Alabama
+1800 Clemson
+2000 LSU
+2500 Ole Miss
+2800 Michigan
+3000 Texas A&M
+3300 Miami
+4000 South Carolina